UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. New Zealand 26 France 7 Spain 19 Kenya 10 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. New Zealand 3 3 0 0 109 12 9 2. France 3 2 0 1 71 40 7 3. Spain 3 1 0 2 31 65 5 4. Kenya 3 0 0 3 17 111 3
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)