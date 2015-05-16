New Zealand became the second team to qualify for the debut of women's rugby sevens at the Olympics next year when they reached the quarter-finals of the fifth round of the Women's Sevens Series in London.

The reigning world champions suffered a shock first defeat in 38 matches in a group game against Spain on Friday but recovered to beat France in the final game of the day and clinch a spot in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil qualify automatically as hosts.

"We've been focussing on this for the last three and a half years and for it to be a reality now is amazing," captain Sarah Goss said in a World Rugby news release.

"I'm just really proud of the girls, as they've put in a lot of hard work, especially in the last six months. I'm speechless."

The top four from the Women's Sevens Series, which has one more round to go after London, qualify automatically for the Olympics.

New Zealand, Canada, Australia and France occupied those spots going into the London round but the United States, England and Russia are still in the hunt.

