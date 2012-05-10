* Russia confiscates weapons in raids in Abkhazia
MOSCOW, May 10 Russian authorities said on
Thursday that security agencies had foiled a plot by Islamic
militants to attack the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea
resort of Sochi, an area they consider part of their historical
homeland.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said the
special services had confiscated arms, ammunition and explosives
- including surface-to-air missiles and a flamethrower - in the
breakaway Abkhazia region of Georgia, the South Caucasus country
with which Russia went to war in 2008.
Any security breach around the games could be embarrassing
for President Vladimir Putin, who has taken a personal interest
in the event and hopes it can be used to boost Russia's image.
Abkhazia, which Russia recognised as an independent nation
after the war, is adjacent to Sochi on the Black Sea coast. The
assailants had also planned attacks in the runup to the games in
February 2014, it said.
"Russia's FSB (security service) was able to establish that
the fighters planned to move the weapons to Sochi from 2012 to
2014 and use them to carry out terrorist acts before and during
the Olympic Games," NAC said in a statement.
The NAC blamed the plot on the Caucasus Emirate, one of the
leading groups in an insurgency against Russian rule in the
volatile North Caucasus, where Russian troops have fought two
wars in Chechnya since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
It suggested the group's leader, Doku Umarov, had been
cooperating with Georgian special services but did not give any
details to support this allegation and the NAC report could not
be independently verified.
Russia has often said Georgia may be plotting further
aggression following the war, an accusation Georgia rejects.
NAC said the weapons included Igla and Strela portable
surface-to-air missiles, two anti-tank guided missiles and 36
mortar bombs as well as a flame thrower, grenade launchers,
explosive devices, and anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.
PUTIN'S PERSONAL STAKE
The insurgents want to create an Islamic state and say they
were behind a suicide bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport
that killed 37 people in January 2011 and twin bombings that
killed 40 people on Moscow's metro in 2010.
One group, the Muslim Circassians, driven from their homes
in the North Caucasus by Russian soldiers in the mid-19th
century, say the Games are being held on a "mass grave".
They say 1.5 million of their predecessors perished as
Russian embarked on a mass expulsion of their people to try to
conquer the Caucasus.
The NAC did not say how the Caucasus Emirate might have got
hold of the arms in Abkhazia, but many could have been available
following the five-day war in 2008 between Georgia and Russia
over Abkhazia and South Ossetia, another separatist region.
The International Olympic Committee has said it is confident
Russia will provide a safe Games and Russia is working hard to
prevent its image being tarnished by security problems at an
events that will be watched around the world.
Putin, a sports lover who likes to ski in Sochi and has an
official residence there, has staked a lot on the Olympics, and
staging a successful Games is a matter of national pride.
Russia's 2014 Winter Games chief, Dmitry Chernyshenko, said
on Sunday Sochi was ready to step into the spotlight and
underlined Putin's personal involvement.
"Since the start of the bidding campaign he was personally
and actively involved in everything," Chernyshenko said.
"He personally guaranteed the strong commitments which have
been delivered. Delivery of the first Winter Games in the
history of our country. It was his baby. That is why we call him
the captain of our team."
