MOSCOW May 10 Russian security services have
foiled a plot to stage an attack during the 2014 Winter Olympics
in Sochi or in the run-up to the Games in the southern Russian
city, state-run RIA news agency said on Thursday.
It said the special services had confiscated weapons during
raids on May 4 and 5 in the breakaway Abkhazia region of
Georgia, the former Soviet republic with which Russia fought a
brief war in 2008. An Islamist insurgency is under way in
Russia's North Caucasus region close to Sochi.
