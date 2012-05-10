MOSCOW May 10 Russian security services have foiled a plot to stage an attack during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi or in the run-up to the Games in the southern Russian city, state-run RIA news agency said on Thursday.

It said the special services had confiscated weapons during raids on May 4 and 5 in the breakaway Abkhazia region of Georgia, the former Soviet republic with which Russia fought a brief war in 2008. An Islamist insurgency is under way in Russia's North Caucasus region close to Sochi.

(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Steve Gutterman)