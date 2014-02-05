BRIEF-Therapix Biosciences prices offering of 2 mln ADSs at $6 per ADS
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
SOCHI, Russia Feb 5 Hosting the Winter Olympics in Sochi at a reported cost of $50 billion is unlikely to provide much of a boost to the Russian economy, ratings agency Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin has staged his personal and political prestige on hosting a successful Games and turning the Black Sea resort into a more attractive tourism destination.
"While the central government can comfortably accommodate its share of the cost, the reputational benefits of hosting the Olympics have been undercut by the high cost of the event and other bad publicity," Moody's said.
It rated the Games a credit neutral for Russian debt.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran