MOSCOW, June 12 Maria Sharapova will be the
Russian delegation's flag-bearer at next month's Olympic opening
ceremony in London, Russia's tennis chief Shamil Tarpishchev
said on Tuesday.
But Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the Russian Olympic
Committee (ROC) would make the final decision on the flag-bearer
next month.
The Russians would break with tradition if they chose
Sharapova, who won the French Open title last weekend.
Carrying the flag is considered a great honour in Russia and
it is tradionally given to famous athletes, mostly men, such as
Greco-Roman wrestler Alexander Karelin and swimmer Alexander
Popov, who have won numerous Olympic titles.
"Tennis is a very popular sport and, so as far as I know,
Roger Federer has been chosen to carry the Swiss flag and Rafa
Nadal will lead the Spanish delegation at the opening ceremony
in London," Tarpishchev, a member of the International Olympic
Committee, was quoted as saying by local media.
But Mutko told reporters: "Maria is an outstanding athlete,
a worthy candidate, but she is only one of several candidates
for that role.
"The final decision will be taken by the (ROC) executive
board at its meeting on July 10-11."
Sharapova, 25, will be making her Olympic debut in London
after failing to qualify for the 2004 Games in Athens and
missing the 2008 edition in Beijing with a shoulder injury.
"The Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a young
girl," Sharapova, who was born in Siberia but is now based in
Florida, said earlier this year.
"Growing up in Russia, tennis wasn't a big sport back then.
It was all about being an Olympian."
The Olympic tennis tournament will be played on the grass
courts at Wimbledon where, as a 17-year-old, Sharapova stunned
Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final to win her maiden
grand slam title.
Her win in Paris gave Sharapova the full set of four grand
slam titles.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Robert Woodward)
