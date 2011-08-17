JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa will not bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Last month, South African sports minister Fikile Mbalula said the cabinet would discuss a possible bid from Durban, despite the government saying in May that bidding for the Games would divert too much money from state finances.

However, spokesman Paena Galane said on Wednesday that Mbalula had fallen in line with the government's earlier stance and decided not to pursue a potential bid.

"There was a lot of motivation from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) for South Africa to bid for the Games but the minister has decided to follow government's processes," Galane told Reuters by telephone.

"After careful consideration of the IOC's needs the minister felt it was better to withdraw (from potentially bidding for the Games)."

Mbalula had mooted a possible bid after Durban successfully hosted the 123rd session of the IOC in July, when Pyeongchang was awarded the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Galane said South Africa would consider bidding for other major sporting events in the future.

"We will look at our strategies with an eye on hosting other major events like the Commonwealth Games and the 2024 summer Olympics," he said.

Rome, Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul have already announced possible bids for the 2020 Games. (Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Clare Fallon)