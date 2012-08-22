Aug 22 British sailor Ben Ainslie on Wednesday
moved to temper reports the four-time gold medallist will chase
more Olympic glory in 2016 when the Games are held in Rio De
Janeiro.
The 35-year-old became the first sailor to win medals at
five successive Games earlier this month when he was victorious
in the Finn class at the London regatta off Weymouth.
It was Ainslie's third successive Olympic gold in the Finn,
following silver and gold in the smaller Laser class at Atlanta
in 1996 and Sydney 2000 respectively.
It seemed a fitting end to a glittering Olympic career as
Ainslie said afterwards it was unlikely he would be in Rio.
Reports surfaced in the British media on Tuesday quoting
Ainslie as saying that "the Olympics have been a huge part of my
life and I'd like to be involved in the next Games".
But with his mind and body now in San Francisco preparing
for the upcoming America's Cup World Series, Ainslie sought to
clear up any confusion regarding his possible participation in
four years' time.
"Of course, I'd love to be in Rio but there are so many
challenges and factors that need to fall into place before I can
make that decision," Ainslie wrote in a blog posted on the
America's Cup website (www.americascup.com) on Tuesday.
"So at this stage nothing has changed. I'm not ruling
anything in or anything out."
If Ainslie does decide to go again in four years, he faces a
number of difficult decisions, notwithstanding whether his body
can continue to handle the physical nature of the Finn class.
"I don't think I can sail one of these again," Ainslie said
after winning his fourth gold.
"It's killing my body."
Ainslie will definitely need a new boat for Rio, though,
whatever the class. His faithful Finn dinghy, which he won all
three gold medals in, was retired after London and now resides
in a Cornwall museum.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)