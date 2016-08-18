UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results 470 Men Medal Race 1. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 2 points 2. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 4 3. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 6 4. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 8 5. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 10 6. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 12 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 14 8. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 16 9. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 18 10. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 20 Standings Men 470 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 43 points 2. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 58 3. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 58 4. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 71 5. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 75 6. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 79 7. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 87 8. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 87 9. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 94 10. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 104
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)