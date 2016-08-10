UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 2 1. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 1 points 2. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 2 3. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 3 4. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 4 5. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 5 6. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 6 7. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 7 8. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 8 9. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 9 10. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 3 2. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 9 3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 12 4. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 12 5. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 12 6. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 12 7. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 15 8. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 17 9. Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain) 20 10. Eyal Levin/Dan Froyliche (Israel) 22
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.