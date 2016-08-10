UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 2 1. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 1 points 2. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 2 3. Sofia Bekatorou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 3 4. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 4 5. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 5 6. Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay) 6 7. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 7 8. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 8 9. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 9 10. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 8 2. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 8 3. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 13 4. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 14 5. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 16 6. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 17 7. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 18 8. Justin Liu/Denise Lim (Singapore) 18 9. Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands) 18 10. Luke Ramsay/Nikola Girke (Canada) 21
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.