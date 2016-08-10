UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 1 1. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 1 points 2. Justin Liu/Denise Lim (Singapore) 2 3. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 3 4. Luke Ramsay/Nikola Girke (Canada) 4 5. Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands) 5 6. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 6 7. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 7 8. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 8 9. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 9 10. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.