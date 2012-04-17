MADRID, April 17 Former Olympic champions Iker
Martinez and Xabi Fernandez have the chance to avenge their
disputed defeat in the 49er class race in Beijing after being
selected to represent Spain again in the London Games in July
and August.
The pair were denied a second gold to follow their Olympic
triumph in Athens in 2004 after the Danish duo, whose boat was
broken, borrowed a replacement from already eliminated Croatia
for the deciding race in China.
The Danes just pipped them for first place and sparked a
furious protest from silver-medallists Spain and the Italian
team, which was rejected.
"I think we can be prepared, if not we wouldn't even try,"
Fernandez told the Spanish sailing federation website.
The pair finished second in the Olympic practice event in
Weymouth last year.
"The Weymouth course is a good place for us," Martinez
added.
"Normally the conditions are good, there is a wind but
nothing excessive. It won't be as difficult as in Beijing for
example. We like the place, we have usually done well there and
without doubt it is a point in our favour."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)