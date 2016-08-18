UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results 470 Women Medal Race 1. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 2 points 2. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 4 3. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 6 4. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) 8 5. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland) 10 6. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 12 7. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 14 8. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 16 9. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 18 10. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 20 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 44 points 2. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 54 3. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 62 4. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 63 5. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 66 6. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 67 7. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 69 8. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) 76 9. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 92 10. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland) 106
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)