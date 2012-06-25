* Saudi women athletes still need to qualify for Games
RIYADH, June 25 Saudi Arabia will allow its
women athletes to compete in the Olympic Games for the first
time ever in London this summer, the Islamic kingdom's London
embassy said on its website.
Human rights groups had called on the International Olympic
Committee to bar Saudi Arabia from competing in London, citing
its failure ever to send a woman athlete to the Olympics and its
ban on sports in girls' state schools.
Powerful Muslim clerics in the ultra-conservative state have
repeatedly spoken out against the participation of girls and
women in sports.
"I think this is a victory for Saudi sportswomen and
hopefully it will promote sports and women's health awareness
for the Saudi society," said Lina al-Maeena, co-founder of
Jeddah United Sports Company, a rare women's exercise club that
runs a female basketball team.
In Saudi Arabia women have a lower legal status than men,
are banned from driving and need a male guardian's permission to
work, travel or open a bank account.
Under King Abdullah, however, the government has pushed for
them to have better education and work opportunities and will
allow them to vote in future municipal elections, the only
public polls held in the kingdom.
Saudi women will be able to compete in the London Olympics
only if they reach the qualifying standard for their event, and
the Games opens in just over one month, on July 27.
"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is looking forward to its
complete participation in the London 2012 Olympic Games through
the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, which will oversee the
participation of women athletes who can qualify for the Games,"
said a statement published on the embassy website.
The woman most likely to compete under the Saudi flag in
London, show jumper Dalma Malhas, was ruled out on Monday when
the World Equestrian Federation (FEI) said the 20-year-old's
mare Caramell KS had been sidelined by injury for a month during
the qualifying period and had missed a June 17 deadline.
"Regretfully the Saudi Arabian rider Dalma Rushdi Malhas has
not attained the minimum eligibility standards and ... will not
be competing" at the London Olympics, FEI secretary general
Ingmar De Vos told the FEI website (www.fei.org).
Malhas won individual bronze at the junior Olympics in
Singapore in 2010, but without official support or recognition.
In April the head of the General Presidency of Youth
Welfare, which regulates sport in Saudi Arabia, said it would
not prevent women from competing but they would not have
official government endorsement.
The government's role would be limited to ensuring that
Saudi women's participation "is in the proper framework and in
conformity with sharia", he said.
The IOC said on Monday that talks with the Saudis were
"ongoing" and that "we are working to ensure the participation
of Saudi women at the Games in London".
The head of the kingdom's Olympic mission, Khalid
al-Dakheel, told Reuters on Sunday that he was unaware of any
developments allowing women to participate.
Top Saudi clerics, who hold government positions and have
always constituted an important support base for the ruling
al-Saud royal family, have spoken against female participation
in sports.
In 2009 a senior cleric said girls risked losing their
virginity by tearing their hymen if they took part in energetic
sport.
Physical education is banned in girls' state schools in the
kingdom, but Saudi Arabia's only female deputy minister, Noura
al-Fayez, has written to Human Rights Watch saying there is a
plan to introduce it.
