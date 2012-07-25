July 25 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1530 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
CARDIFF/LONDON - The Olympics kick off with a women's soccer
match between Britain and New Zealand in Cardiff while Jamaican
sprinter Usain Bolt, hero of the Beijing Games and the fastest
man on earth, vows to win again, declaring: "This is my time".
(OLY-WRAP-ADV2 (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1600, pix, tv, graphics, by
Mike Collett and By Mike Collett-White, 900 words)
- -
LONDON - Silence will envelop the Olympic stadium on the
evening of Aug. 5 as the world's eight fastest men crouch in
their blocks awaiting the starter's gun. What happens in the
split second after the gun goes off should determine the outcome
of the expected showdown between Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan
Blake in the men's 100 metres final. (OLY-PREVIEW-SPORT-ADV2/,
pix, tv, moved, by John Mehaffey, 1,000 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
CARDIFF - Although the Olympic Games do not officially begin
until Friday's opening ceremony, competition starts on Wednesday
with six matches in the women's soccer tournament. The first
event of London 2012 is the Group E match between Britain and
New Zealand at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.
Britain v New Zealand Group E Cardiff 1500
Cameroon v Brazil Group E Cardiff 1745
Japan v Canada Group F Coventry 1600
Sweden v South Africa Group F Coventry 1845
U.S. v France Group G Glasgow 1600
Colombia v North Korea Group G Glasgow 1845
We will run a report from the opening match and a wrapup of
the day's other action. (OLY-SOCC-FBWSOC/(FBW400E01), pix, tv,
by Mike Collett, 300 words)
- - - -
HOCKEY
LONDON - Britain's women's hockey team is fighting fit and
ready for action at the London 2012 Olympics after a schedule
that has included Royal Marine training and improv comedy.
(OLY-HOCK-GBR-WOMEN-ADV2/), expect by 1500, 600 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Mitchell Watt could not be bothered to get up and
switch on the television to watch the long jump competition at
the Beijing Olympics. Such has been his meteoric rise in the
intervening four years, however, that more than a few of his
fellow Australians will forego a couple of hours sleep on Aug. 4
to watch Watt's bid for gold in the sandpit.
(OLY-ATHL-ATMLJP-WATT-ADV2/, expect by 1600, by Nick Mulvenney,
600 words)
- - - -
WRESTLING
Greco-Roman
LONDON - The United States Greco-Roman wrestling team holds
a news conference ahead of the London Games. (OLY-WRES-US-ADV2/,
expect by 1630, by Tom Pilcher, 300 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - World champion open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne
has swum next to dead dogs, shark nets and dinner-plate sized
jellyfish, so Olympic competition alongside ducks in the
Serpentine lake will seem tame in comparison.
(OLY-SWIM-SWW10K-PAYNE-PROFILE-ADV2/, expect by 1700, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
- -
LONDON - Chinese swimming sensation Sun Yang will face the
ultimate lesson in mental toughness when he dives into the
Aquatics Centre pool away from home fans, according to Denis
Cotterell, the Australian coach behind his stunning rise.
(OLY-SWIM-CHN-SUN-COACH/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom,
700 words)
- - - -
TAEKWONDO
LONDON - The World Taekwondo Federation and athletes from
Team GB give a demonstration for the new electronic scoring
system to be used at the competition at the 2012 Games.
(OLY-TAEK-SCORING-ADV2/ expect by 1600, by Peter Rutherford, 500
words)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Unlike Tour de France champion and team mate
Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish does not have an RAF roundel on
his helmet, but he will start Saturday's Olympic road race with
a big target on his back. (OLY-CYCL-ROAD-PREVIEW-ADV2/, expect
by 1900, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)
- -
LONDON - Team GB hold a news conference ahead of Saturday's
Olympic road race. (OLY-CYCL-ROAD-ADV2/, expect by 1900, by
Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON
They may not be the Dream Team but the U.S. women's
basketball squad is no less dominant than the men and arrive in
London expecting the same result - gold. (OLY-BASK-USA-ADV1/,
expect by 1500, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
- -
OLYMPICS
LONDON
The United States is expected to reveal the name of the
athlete selected to be the flag-bearer for the opening
ceremonies of the London Games. (OLY-FLAG-USA-ADV1/, expect
by unknown, pix by Steve Keating, 400 words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON
After eating cake in Athens and icing in Beijing, U.S. beach
volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is hungry for an extra
topping as she and her team mate Kerri Walsh launch their quest
for an unprecedented third Olympic gold medal in London.
(OLY-VOLL-BEACH-ADV2/, pix, expect by 1500, by Estelle Shirbon,
600 words)
(Olympics desk editor: Ken Ferris)