July 26 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1415 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

LONDON - North Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ung Chang expressed outrage on Thursday at a diplomatic blunder which resulted in his country's women's soccer team leaving the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed by mistake. (OLY-WRAP-ADV1 (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, pix, tv, graphics, by John Mehaffey, 1000 words)

BOXING

LONDON - United States boxers take part in a training session in east London with medals in mind after a disappointing showing in Beijing. (OLY-BOXI-USA-ADV1/ expect by 1600, by Patrick Johnston, 350 words)

TENNIS

LONDON - Top seed Roger Federer could meet Britain's Andy Murray in the Olympic tennis final in a repeat of Wimbledon earlier this month, after the pair were drawn on opposite sides of the competition on Thursday. (OLY-TENN-ADV1/(PIX), by Kylie MacLellan, moved, 450 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Can Jamaica repeat its smashing sprint show of the 2008 Beijing Olympics? World record holder Usain Bolt and Jamaican officials offer an answer at a London news conference. (OLY-ATHL-JAM-ADV1/, expect from 1900, pix, TV, by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - They may not be the Dream Team but the U.S. women's basketball squad is no less dominant than the men and arrive in London expecting the same result - gold. (OLY-BASK-USA-ADV1/, expect by 1500, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

LONDON - The U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, big favourites to repeat as gold medallists, hold a news conference ahead of their opening game Saturday against France. (OLY-BASK-USA-MEN/ , expect by 1500, pix, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

CYCLING

LONDON - Favourite Mark Cavendish and his Britain team mates hold a press conference two days before the Olympic road race (OLY-CYCL-MROAD-GBR-ADV1/, expect by 2030, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

LONDON - International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid talks to Reuters on the eve of the Olympics, where British cycling is expected to take centre stage (OLY-CYCL-MCQUAID-ADV1/, expect by 2000, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

BADMINTON

LONDON - Tony Gunawan is enjoying his second Olympic life playing for the United States after winning doubles gold for Indonesia at the Sydney 2000 Games (OLY-BADM-USA-GUNAWAN-ADV1 (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1530, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

LONDON - They travel from all over the world to collect tiny enamel and metal pins with the Olympic logo from every nation on the planet (OLY-PINS-TRADERS/ADV1, by Paul Casciato, expect by 1700, 500 words)

LONDON - Will the Olympic park be ready for the grand opening? The fireworks barges are in places, the rehearsals have been held, but the boxes, trucks, gantries and frantic workmen make the Olympic park look like it's in a race against time (OLY-PARK-PREPARATIONS, by Paul Casciato, expect by 1800, 600 words)

LONDON - A shopping centre next to the Olympic Park displays incomprehensible welcome signs in a garbled attempt at Arabic in the latest cultural blunder to embarrass London at a time when the eyes of the world are fixed on the British capital (OLY-BLUNDERS-ADV1/, moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Sam Speed, 600 words)

ARCHERY

LONDON - Spain's archery gold medalist Juan Carlos Holgado from the 1992 Olympics talks to Reuters about the appeal of the sport and its current booming popularity. (OLY-ARCH-HOLGADO-ADV1/ expect by 1800, by Peter Rutherford, 450 words)

WRESTLING

LONDON - American Greco-Roman wrestler Ellis Coleman is nicknamed the "flying squirrel" for an audacious move that he would prefer not to use at the Olympic Games as he only employs it when he is losing. (OLY-WRES-COLEMAN-ADV1/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words) (Olympics desk editor: Justin Palmer)