July 28 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

LONDON - China fired out a signal of their Olympic intent with the first gold medal of the London 2012 Games on Saturday in the shooting, while the host city warmed up to a Michael Phelps-Ryan Lochte showdown in the pool (OLY-WRAP-DAY1/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Trevelyan, 1,000 words)

CYCLING

LONDON - Mark Cavendish, backed by an impressive British team, looks to kick start the host country's Olympic campaign in style in the road race starting and ending at The Mall. (OLY-CYCL-MROAD-DAY1/, pix, graphics, by Julien Pretot, John Mehaffey, Steve Keating and Tom Pilcher, expect by 1530, 700 words)

LONDON, - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos looks to clinch her first Olympic title on the road in the women's race, with world champion Giorgia Bronzini her main rival on the 140-km course (OLY-CYCL-CRWRR, PIX, GRAPHIC, expect by 1500, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte square off in the men's 400 metres individual medley, one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Olympic swimming programme, on the opening day of competition. Gold medals will also be decided in the women's 400m medley, men's 400m freestyle and women's 4x100m freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY1/, expect by 2200, pix, by Julian Linden, 700 words)

SHOOTING

LONDON - Yi Siling of China hailed her life-changing moment after being presented with the first gold medal of the London Olympics by IOC President Jacques Rogge following her victory in the women's 10 metre air rifle on Saturday. (OLY-SHOO-SHW10R-DAY1/, moved, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

LONDON - Kim Rhode tries to become the first U.S. athlete to win a medal in an individual sport in five consecutive Olympics when she takes aims at skeet gold. (OLY-SHOO-USA-RHODE-DAY2/ , expect by 1700, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

TENNIS

LONDON - Roger Federer begins his quest for an Olympic singles gold medal on Saturday, while fellow Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is also in action on the opening day as the Games return to the All England Club after 104 years. (OLY-TENN-DAY1/, pix, expect by 1500, by Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)

LONDON - There was a party atmosphere as spectators arrived for the first day of Olympic tennis at Wimbledon on Saturday, with music blaring from loudspeakers as fans clad in their country's flags sipped drinks on the sun-drenched grassy hill by Court One (OLY-TENN-SPECTATORS-DAY1/, moved, By Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)

BADMINTON

LONDON - Indonesia's former Olympic champion Taufik Hidayat starts his campaign against Czech Petr Koukal in the men's singles while Britain's mixed doubles contenders Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier are also in action on day one of the competition at Wembley Arena. (OLY-BADM-DAY1/, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Russia get the women's handball tournament underway against Angola while favourites and holders Norway are last on court against France at 2015 GMT. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-DAY1/, pix, expect first take by 2000, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

LONDON - Beijing surprise silver medallists Iceland begin the men's Olympic tournament against debutants Argentina while holders and favourites France face hosts Britain. (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect first copy from 2000, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - The U.S. women's basketball team open the defence of their Olympic title against Croatia as the 12-team tournament begins. (OLY-BASK-WOMEN-DAY1/, pix, expect by 1900, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - China look to defend one of the eight weightlifting medals they won at the Beijing Olympics as the women's event gets underway at London's Excel arena. (OLY-WEIG-WLW48K/ (WLW048A01), expect first copy from 1800, By William James, 400 words)

OLYMPIC PARK

LONDON - The ceremony is over and the public will be streaming into the Olympic Park in their thousands for the first time on Saturday to see the stadiums, hit the pathways and marvel at the exploits of the athletes. (OLY-PARK-DAY1/, expect by 1400 GMT, by Paul Casciato, 600 words)

ARCHERY

LONDON - A day after breaking two world records in the ranking round, South Korea's men go for gold in the team archery competition at Lord's. (OLY-ARCH-ARMTEA-WRAP-DAY1/ expect by 2000, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

LONDON - Brilliant? Too British? Just plain bad? Director Danny Boyle's madcap opening ceremony sharply divides opinion across the world. (OLY-OPEN-CEREMONY-WORLD-DAY1/, expect by 1600, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - China, Japan and the United States will vie for positions when the men's team event starts with qualifying at the North Greenwich Arena. (OLY-GYMN-DAY1, pix, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)

BOXING

DUBLIN, July 28 International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Wu Ching-Kuo, who wants to see head guards ditched and professionals allowed to fight in the games in four years time, holds a news conference as the first bouts begin at London's Excel Arena OLY-BOXI-DAY1/, expect by 1830, By Padraic Halpin, 400 words)

LONDON - The historic Anglo-Australian sporting rivalry is spilling over into the business world as the two nations vie for juicy contracts to build facilities for future Olympics and World Cups. (OLY-AUS-VENUES/DAY2/3, by Keith Weir)

LONDON - Scientists working around the clock at a specially-equipped drug-testing lab on the outskirts of London will analyse more than 6,000 urine and blood samples during the 2012 Olympics. The process - from obtaining the sample right through to delivering what may be devastating results back to athlete and coach - is highly delicate and demands high levels of speed, skill and security. (OLY-DOP-SAMPLES-DAY1/ by Kate Kelland, expect by 1600, 600 words). see also FACTBOX on methods and substances used in sports doping. (OLY-DOP-FACTBOX-DAY1/ by Kate Kelland, moved, 1,035 words)

LONDON - The quest for sexual equality at the London Olympics is going where no Games has gone before with men dressed in Star Trek style suits acting as flower and medal bearers at the victory ceremonies. OLY-MEN-EQULAITY-DAY1, by Belinda Goldsmith)

LONDON - Danny Boyle may have stunned the world with his spectacular Opening Ceremony for the London Olympics but the Hollywood-feted filmmaker won over his own country with his down-to-earth charm. (OLY-BOYLE-NEWSMAKER, by Belinda Goldsmith, expect by 1800)

LONDON - With the Olympics off and running, bookmakers expect the London Games to attract record spending with the showpiece event, men's 100 metres, the major focus for gamblers in sports-mad Britain. (OLY-BETTING-DAY1, by Belinda Goldsmith, expect by 1500)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Pounding music, raunchy dancing, Mexican waves, svelte Russian blondes in bikinis -- it's just not what you expect on the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY1/ATMOSPHERE, pix, expect by 1500, by Estelle Shirbon, 600 words)

LONDON - A pair of Russian newcomers upset Beijing bronze medallists Zhang Xi and Xue Chen of China in a close Olympic women's beach volleyball opener that sets pulses racing (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-WRAP-DAY1/, pix, moved at 1105, by Estelle Shirbon, 500 words)