July 28 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Saturday (times GMT):
LONDON - China fired out a signal of their Olympic intent
with the first gold medal of the London 2012 Games on Saturday
in the shooting, while the host city warmed up to a Michael
Phelps-Ryan Lochte showdown in the pool (OLY-WRAP-DAY1/ (WRAPUP
moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Trevelyan, 1,000 words
CYCLING
LONDON - Mark Cavendish, backed by an impressive British
team, looks to kick start the host country's Olympic campaign in
style in the road race starting and ending at The Mall.
(OLY-CYCL-MROAD-DAY1/, pix, graphics, by Julien Pretot, John
Mehaffey, Steve Keating and Tom Pilcher, expect by 1530, 700
words)
LONDON, - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos looks to clinch her first
Olympic title on the road in the women's race, with world
champion Giorgia Bronzini her main rival on the 140-km course
(OLY-CYCL-CRWRR, PIX, GRAPHIC, expect by 1500, by Julien Pretot,
500 words)
SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte square off in the
men's 400 metres individual medley, one of the most eagerly
anticipated events on the Olympic swimming programme, on the
opening day of competition. Gold medals will also be decided in
the women's 400m medley, men's 400m freestyle and women's 4x100m
freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY1/, expect by 2200,
pix, by Julian Linden, 700 words)
SHOOTING
LONDON - Yi Siling of China hailed her life-changing moment
after being presented with the first gold medal of the London
Olympics by IOC President Jacques Rogge following her victory in
the women's 10 metre air rifle on Saturday.
(OLY-SHOO-SHW10R-DAY1/, moved, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400
words)
LONDON - Kim Rhode tries to become the first U.S. athlete to
win a medal in an individual sport in five consecutive Olympics
when she takes aims at skeet gold. (OLY-SHOO-USA-RHODE-DAY2/ ,
expect by 1700, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
TENNIS
LONDON - Roger Federer begins his quest for an Olympic
singles gold medal on Saturday, while fellow Wimbledon champion
Serena Williams is also in action on the opening day as the
Games return to the All England Club after 104 years.
(OLY-TENN-DAY1/, pix, expect by 1500, by Kylie MacLellan, 400
words)
LONDON - There was a party atmosphere as spectators arrived
for the first day of Olympic tennis at Wimbledon on Saturday,
with music blaring from loudspeakers as fans clad in their
country's flags sipped drinks on the sun-drenched grassy hill by
Court One (OLY-TENN-SPECTATORS-DAY1/, moved, By Kylie MacLellan,
400 words)
BADMINTON
LONDON - Indonesia's former Olympic champion Taufik Hidayat
starts his campaign against Czech Petr Koukal in the men's
singles while Britain's mixed doubles contenders Chris Adcock
and Imogen Bankier are also in action on day one of the
competition at Wembley Arena. (OLY-BADM-DAY1/, pix, by Ian
Ransom, 600 words)
HANDBALL
LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Russia get the women's
handball tournament underway against Angola while favourites and
holders Norway are last on court against France at 2015 GMT.
(OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-DAY1/, pix, expect first take by 2000, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
LONDON - Beijing surprise silver medallists Iceland begin
the men's Olympic tournament against debutants Argentina while
holders and favourites France face hosts Britain.
(OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect first copy from 2000, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
BASKETBALL
LONDON - The U.S. women's basketball team open the defence
of their Olympic title against Croatia as the 12-team tournament
begins. (OLY-BASK-WOMEN-DAY1/, pix, expect by 1900, by Larry
Fine, 350 words)
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - China look to defend one of the eight weightlifting
medals they won at the Beijing Olympics as the women's event
gets underway at London's Excel arena. (OLY-WEIG-WLW48K/
(WLW048A01), expect first copy from 1800, By William James, 400
words)
OLYMPIC PARK
LONDON - The ceremony is over and the public will be
streaming into the Olympic Park in their thousands for the first
time on Saturday to see the stadiums, hit the pathways and
marvel at the exploits of the athletes. (OLY-PARK-DAY1/, expect
by 1400 GMT, by Paul Casciato, 600 words)
ARCHERY
LONDON - A day after breaking two world records in the
ranking round, South Korea's men go for gold in the team archery
competition at Lord's. (OLY-ARCH-ARMTEA-WRAP-DAY1/ expect by
2000, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)
LONDON - Brilliant? Too British? Just plain bad? Director
Danny Boyle's madcap opening ceremony sharply divides opinion
across the world. (OLY-OPEN-CEREMONY-WORLD-DAY1/, expect by
1600, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - China, Japan and the United States will vie for
positions when the men's team event starts with qualifying at
the North Greenwich Arena. (OLY-GYMN-DAY1, pix, by Pritha Sarkar
and Clare Fallon)
BOXING
DUBLIN, July 28 International Boxing Association
(AIBA) president Wu Ching-Kuo, who wants to see head guards
ditched and professionals allowed to fight in the games in four
years time, holds a news conference as the first bouts begin at
London's Excel Arena OLY-BOXI-DAY1/, expect by 1830, By Padraic
Halpin, 400 words)
LONDON - The historic Anglo-Australian sporting rivalry is
spilling over into the business world as the two nations vie for
juicy contracts to build facilities for future Olympics and
World Cups. (OLY-AUS-VENUES/DAY2/3, by Keith Weir)
LONDON - Scientists working around the clock at a
specially-equipped drug-testing lab on the outskirts of London
will analyse more than 6,000 urine and blood samples during the
2012 Olympics. The process - from obtaining the sample right
through to delivering what may be devastating results back to
athlete and coach - is highly delicate and demands high levels
of speed, skill and security. (OLY-DOP-SAMPLES-DAY1/ by Kate
Kelland, expect by 1600, 600 words). see also FACTBOX on methods
and substances used in sports doping. (OLY-DOP-FACTBOX-DAY1/ by
Kate Kelland, moved, 1,035 words)
LONDON - The quest for sexual equality at the London
Olympics is going where no Games has gone before with men
dressed in Star Trek style suits acting as flower and medal
bearers at the victory ceremonies. OLY-MEN-EQULAITY-DAY1, by
Belinda Goldsmith)
LONDON - Danny Boyle may have stunned the world with his
spectacular Opening Ceremony for the London Olympics but the
Hollywood-feted filmmaker won over his own country with his
down-to-earth charm. (OLY-BOYLE-NEWSMAKER, by Belinda Goldsmith,
expect by 1800)
LONDON - With the Olympics off and running, bookmakers
expect the London Games to attract record spending with the
showpiece event, men's 100 metres, the major focus for gamblers
in sports-mad Britain. (OLY-BETTING-DAY1, by Belinda Goldsmith,
expect by 1500)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Pounding music, raunchy dancing, Mexican waves,
svelte Russian blondes in bikinis -- it's just not what you
expect on the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street
expect on the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street
Shirbon, 600 words)
LONDON - A pair of Russian newcomers upset Beijing bronze
medallists Zhang Xi and Xue Chen of China in a close Olympic
women's beach volleyball opener that sets pulses racing
women's beach volleyball opener that sets pulses racing
Shirbon, 500 words)
