July 30 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

LONDON - Swimming's biggest names slug it out in the men's 200 metres freestyle on Monday as the weather stayed cool but sunny and London's transport system defied predictions of gridlock on the first regular working day of the Olympic Games. (OLY-WRAP-DAY3/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Sonya Hepinstall)

SWIMMING

LONDON - Four gold medals are on offer on the third day of the swimming competition - the men's 200 metres freestyle, women's 100 breaststroke, men's 100m backstroke and women's 100 backstroke. (OLY-SWIM-DAY3/, moved, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O'Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Holders Brazil meet the United States in a re-run of the 2008 final in the preliminary round of the women's Olympic volleyball tournament. (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-HEATS/DAY3/, expect by 2200, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Britain's BBC uses the Olympic swimming to demonstrate the qualities of new technology that promises sound and picture quality far superior to existing HDTV, the latest in a series of broadcast innovations pioneered at Games. (OLY-TELEVISION-DAY3/)

CYCLING

LONDON - Having smashed his rivals all year in the effort against the clock, Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins is the hot favourite for Wednesday's Olympic time trial (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

LONDON - Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who sustained bruises in a crash during the road race, is expected to say whether he will defend his Olympic time trial title when he holds a news conference in Hampton Court. (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-SWI-CANCELLARA-DAY3/, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

LONDON - American Kristin Armstrong, back in action after giving birth to her son after the Beijing Games, defends her Olympic time trial title. (OLY-CYCL-CRWTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

LONDON - Gregory Bauge, the hot favourite for the sprint title, holds a press conference with his French team mates ahead of the Olympic track events (OLY-CYCL-CTMSPR-FRA-BAUGE-DAY3, expect by 1200, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

LONDON - British track cyclists hold a news conference ahead of the six days of action at the Velodrome. (OLY-CYCL-GBR-DAY3, expect by 1600, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders Norway will need an improved showing against neighbours Sweden after losing their opening game, while highly-fancied Russia should get another win against hosts Britain. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY3/, pix, expect by 1500, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

TABLE TENNIS

LONDON - China's world number one and gold medal favourite Zhang Jike begins his Olympic campaign as the 16 men's top seeds enter the competition in the third round while women's number one seed Ding Ning faces Huajun Jiang in the fourth round. (OLY-TABT-TTMSIN-ROUNDS-DAY3/, by Toby Davis, expect by 1400, 400 words)

BADMINTON

LONDON - After being starved of the headline acts for the opening days of the badminton competition, fans will welcome world number one Lin Dan and Beijing silver medallist Lee Chong Wei when they get their campaigns underway on Day Three at Wembley Arena. (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY3, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

SHOOTING

LONDON - Abhinav Bindra, India's great gold medal hope at the London Games, is in action defending his men's 10 metre air rifle title, while the men's skeet qualifiers begin on the shotgun range. (OLY-SHOO-SHM10R-MEDALS-DAY3/, expect by 1400, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

CAONEING

WALTHAM CROSS, England - The second day of canoe slalom action gets under way with the men's C2 qualification heats and the women's C1 heats where Slovakia are favourites for gold with Jana Dukatova hoping to emulate Elena Kaliska, the 2004 and 2008 champion. (OLY-CANO-CSWC1-DAY3/, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - China look to reassert their dominance in the lighter weight divisions, after a poor day on Sunday they could return to form by taking gold in both the men's 62 kg and women's 58 kg events.(OLY-WEIG-DAY3/, pix, expect copy from 1730, by William James, 400 words)

LONDON - Winning a gold medal is the aspiration of all Olympics athletes but the physical value is just the tip of the iceberg with many countries promising cash for gold wins and such victories boosting athletes' brand value. (OLY-GOLDMEDAL-VALUE-DAY3, By Belinda Goldsmith, Expect 1400 BST)

LONDON - The ancient Greeks believed athletes should avoid sex before competing and some Olympic teams have the same rule for the London Games but the scientific jury is out on whether abstinence enhances performance. (OLY-SEX-DAY3, By Belinda Goldsmith and Kate Kelland, Expect about 1600)

BOXING

LONDON - Six months after revealing she had been abused by her father for years as a child, Quanitta 'Queen' Underwood is ready to talk boxing and uable to contain her excitement knowing that she is about to be among the first ever women to box in the Olympics. (OLY-BOXI-USE-DAY3/UNDERWOOD (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430, by Padraic Halpin)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - Former Australian player Andrew Gaze, who faced the mighty U.S. team in Atlanta 16 years ago, says the teams he has seen in London so far should not scare anyone. (OLY-BASK-AUS-GAZE-DAY3/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800, 600 words, by Tom Pilcher)

