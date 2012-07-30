July 30 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Monday (times GMT):
- - - -
LONDON - Swimming's biggest names slug it out in the men's
200 metres freestyle on Monday as the weather stayed cool but
sunny and London's transport system defied predictions of
gridlock on the first regular working day of the Olympic Games.
(OLY-WRAP-DAY3/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Sonya
Hepinstall)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - Four gold medals are on offer on the third day of
the swimming competition - the men's 200 metres freestyle,
women's 100 breaststroke, men's 100m backstroke and women's 100
backstroke. (OLY-SWIM-DAY3/, moved, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan
Baldwin, Rosalba O'Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Holders Brazil meet the United States in a re-run
of the 2008 final in the preliminary round of the women's
Olympic volleyball tournament. (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-HEATS/DAY3/,
expect by 2200, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Britain's BBC uses the Olympic swimming to
demonstrate the qualities of new technology that promises sound
and picture quality far superior to existing HDTV, the latest in
a series of broadcast innovations pioneered at Games.
(OLY-TELEVISION-DAY3/)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Having smashed his rivals all year in the effort
against the clock, Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins is
the hot favourite for Wednesday's Olympic time trial
(OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700, by Julien Pretot,
600 words)
- -
LONDON - Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who sustained bruises in a
crash during the road race, is expected to say whether he will
defend his Olympic time trial title when he holds a news
conference in Hampton Court.
(OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-SWI-CANCELLARA-DAY3/, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 400
words)
- -
LONDON - American Kristin Armstrong, back in action after
giving birth to her son after the Beijing Games, defends her
Olympic time trial title. (OLY-CYCL-CRWTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect
by 1700, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)
- -
LONDON - Gregory Bauge, the hot favourite for the sprint
title, holds a press conference with his French team mates ahead
of the Olympic track events (OLY-CYCL-CTMSPR-FRA-BAUGE-DAY3,
expect by 1200, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- -
LONDON - British track cyclists hold a news conference ahead
of the six days of action at the Velodrome. (OLY-CYCL-GBR-DAY3,
expect by 1600, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders Norway will need an improved showing
against neighbours Sweden after losing their opening game, while
highly-fancied Russia should get another win against hosts
Britain. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY3/, pix, expect by 1500, by
Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
TABLE TENNIS
LONDON - China's world number one and gold medal favourite
Zhang Jike begins his Olympic campaign as the 16 men's top seeds
enter the competition in the third round while women's number
one seed Ding Ning faces Huajun Jiang in the fourth round.
(OLY-TABT-TTMSIN-ROUNDS-DAY3/, by Toby Davis, expect by 1400,
400 words)
- - - -
BADMINTON
LONDON - After being starved of the headline acts for the
opening days of the badminton competition, fans will welcome
world number one Lin Dan and Beijing silver medallist Lee Chong
Wei when they get their campaigns underway on Day Three at
Wembley Arena. (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY3, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600
words)
- - - -
SHOOTING
LONDON - Abhinav Bindra, India's great gold medal hope at
the London Games, is in action defending his men's 10 metre air
rifle title, while the men's skeet qualifiers begin on the
shotgun range. (OLY-SHOO-SHM10R-MEDALS-DAY3/, expect by 1400,
pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)
- - - -
CAONEING
WALTHAM CROSS, England - The second day of canoe slalom
action gets under way with the men's C2 qualification heats and
the women's C1 heats where Slovakia are favourites for gold with
Jana Dukatova hoping to emulate Elena Kaliska, the 2004 and 2008
champion. (OLY-CANO-CSWC1-DAY3/, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - China look to reassert their dominance in the
lighter weight divisions, after a poor day on Sunday they could
return to form by taking gold in both the men's 62 kg and
women's 58 kg events.(OLY-WEIG-DAY3/, pix, expect copy from
1730, by William James, 400 words)
- - - -
LONDON - Winning a gold medal is the aspiration of all
Olympics athletes but the physical value is just the tip of the
iceberg with many countries promising cash for gold wins and
such victories boosting athletes' brand value.
(OLY-GOLDMEDAL-VALUE-DAY3, By Belinda Goldsmith, Expect 1400
BST)
- - - -
LONDON - The ancient Greeks believed athletes should avoid
sex before competing and some Olympic teams have the same rule
for the London Games but the scientific jury is out on whether
abstinence enhances performance. (OLY-SEX-DAY3, By Belinda
Goldsmith and Kate Kelland, Expect about 1600)
- - - -
BOXING
LONDON - Six months after revealing she had been abused by
her father for years as a child, Quanitta 'Queen' Underwood is
ready to talk boxing and uable to contain her excitement knowing
that she is about to be among the first ever women to box in the
Olympics. (OLY-BOXI-USE-DAY3/UNDERWOOD (INTERVIEW), expect by
1430, by Padraic Halpin)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - Former Australian player Andrew Gaze, who faced the
mighty U.S. team in Atlanta 16 years ago, says the teams he has
seen in London so far should not scare anyone.
(OLY-BASK-AUS-GAZE-DAY3/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800, 600 words,
by Tom Pilcher)
(Olympics desk editor: Ed Osmond)