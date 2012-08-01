July 31 Reuters Olympics schedule at 0101 GMT on
LONDON - Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte struck Olympic
gold on Monday in the women's 100 metres breaststroke aged just
15, capping a dramatic day in the pool where Frenchman Yannick
Agnel also beat an American favourite to win the men's 200
metres freestyle.

SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps gets the chance to become the
greatest medal winner in Olympic history on a night when four
gold medals are on offer on the fourth day of swimming
competition - the men's 200 metres butterfly, women's 200
freestyle, women's 200 individual medley and men's 4x200
freestyle.


CANOE SLALOM
WALTHAM CROSS - The first gold medal of the canoe slalom
competition is up for grabs when the men's canoe single C1 sees
reigning champion Michal Martikan of Slovakia up against his
arch rival Tony Estanguet of France.

GYMNASTICS
LONDON - World champions the United States hope to win their
first Olympic women's team gold since 1996 after outclassing
2008 Games winners China in qualifying.


LONDON - Men's all-around final (1530). Three-times world
champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan is favourite to win the
all-around gold, though he faces strong competition from in-form
American Danell Leyva and Russian David Belyavskiy.
American Danell Leyva and Russian David Belyavskiy.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Gold medal favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison
Cerutti of Brazil seek to progress to the knockout stage of the
men's beach volleyball tournament when they face Switzerland
outsiders Patrick Heuscher and Jefferson Bellaguarda.
outsiders Patrick Heuscher and Jefferson Bellaguarda.

LONDON - British pair Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney look to
build on a winning start to the women's beach volleyball
tournament but face a difficult task against Italy's Greta
Cicolari and Marta Menegatti who have also begun strongly.
Cicolari and Marta Menegatti who have also begun strongly.

VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - The men return to Earl's Court with holders Brazil
against 2008 bronze medallists Russia the highlight while
Britain's minnows take on old sporting foes Australia at a new
sport

HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders France are again booked in for the night
session as they look for a second straight win against debutants
Argentina, while Serbia and Croatia clash in the day's fourth
game.

100 METRES PREVIEW PACKAGE
Reuters is filing a preview package of the Olympic men's 100
metres, expected to be the highlight of the London Games. They
will be accompanied by pix, graphics and TV and will be filed at
1400 GMT on July 31. The nine items are listed below.
LONDON - The 100 metres is the jewel in the Olympic crown
and Jamaican Usain Bolt's bid for a second successive gold will
be the focal point of the world on Aug. 5.
(OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/PREVIEW, moving at 1400, by Mitch

LONDON - Ben Johnson's disqualification following a positive
test for an anabolic steroid after he beat Carl Lewis in the
final was a seismic shock to the premier sport of the Olympic
final was a seismic shock to the premier sport of the Olympic Games.

LONDON - Over 116 years the Olympic 100 metres final has
produced drama, pain, controversy, disillusionment, incredulity
and unbridled joy - all crammed into a race lasting little
longer than it takes to say Baron Pierre de Coubertin.
longer than it takes to say Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

LONDON - When Thomas Burke clocked 12 seconds in the first
modern Olympic 100 metres final in Athens in 1896, few could
have dreamed how much faster sprinters would become. More than a
century later, Usain Bolt has brought the world record down to
9.58 seconds but mathematicians and sports scientists are sure
the limit of human speed has yet to be reached.
the limit of human speed has yet to be reached.

LONDON - The dominance of Jamaicans and Americans of west
African and Caribbean descent in world class sprinting has
sparked intense debate about whether running at speeds that push
the limits of what is humanly possible is all in the genes.
the limits of what is humanly possible is all in the genes.

LONDON - Penpix of the leading candidates for the men's 100
metres.

LONDON - It is hard to believe a race that lasts barely 10
seconds can seriously mess up your mind, but when it is the
Olympic 100m final, there is little doubt it can.
Olympic 100m final, there is little doubt it can.

LONDON - List of men's 100m winners and their times in
seconds since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

LONDON - Betting odds for the Olympic men's 100 metres at
the London Olympics with the final taking place on Aug. 5.

