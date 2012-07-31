July 31 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1500 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
LONDON - China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an
American coach that doping might be behind the astonishing
performance of a Chinese swimmer as Michael Phelps, himself a
former teen pool prodigy, bids to become the most decorated
Olympian of all time. (OLY-WRAP-DAY4/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, pix,
tv, graphics, 1,000 words)
- -
SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps is poised to scale the final
mountain he needs to reach the peak of Olympic immortality when
he attempts to surpass Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina as the
most successful Olympian, while China's Ye Shiwen looks to put
two days of controversy behind her by completing the individual
medley double. (OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY4/, expect by 2200, pix,
tv, graphics, by Julian Linden, 650 words)
- - - -
CANOE SLALOM
WALTHAM CROSS - The first gold medal of the canoe slalom
competition is up for grabs on Tuesday when the men's single C1
sees champion Michal Martikan of Slovakia up against arch rival
Tony Estanguet of France. (OLY-CANO-CSMC1-DAY4/, pix, expect
from 1600, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - World champions the United States hope to win their
first Olympic women's team gold since 1996 after outclassing
2008 Games winners China in qualifying. (OLY-GYMN-GAWTEA-DAY4/,
expect by 1800, pix, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 600
words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - British pair Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney look to
build on a winning start to the women's tournament but face a
difficult task against Italy's Greta Cicolari and Marta
Menegatti who have also begun strongly.
(OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1430, by Nigel
Hunt, 600 words)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - The men return to Earls Court with world champions
Brazil against 2008 bronze medallists Russia the highlight while
Britain's minnows take on old sporting foes Australia at a new
sport. (OLY-VOLL-VOMVBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect final take by
2330, by Mark Meadows, 450 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders France are again booked in for the night
session as they look for a second straight win against debutants
Argentina while Serbia and Croatia clash in the day's fourth
game. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1730, by
Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
100 METRES PREVIEW PACKAGE
Reuters is filing a preview package of the Olympic men's 100
metres, expected to be the highlight of the London Games. It
will be accompanied by pix, graphics and TV and will be filed at
1400 GMT. The nine items are listed below.
- -
LONDON - The 100 metres is the jewel in the Olympic crown
and Jamaican Usain Bolt's bid for a second successive gold will
be the focal point of the world on Aug. 5.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PREVIEW-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Mitch
Phillips, 700 words, pix, tv, graphics)
- -
LONDON - Ben Johnson's disqualification following a positive
test for an anabolic steroid after he beat Carl Lewis in the
final was a seismic shock to the premier sport of the Olympic
Games. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-DOPING-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by
John Mehaffey, 900 words)
- -
LONDON - Over 116 years the Olympic 100 metres final has
produced drama, pain, controversy, disillusionment, incredulity
and unbridled joy - all crammed into a race lasting little
longer than it takes to say Baron Pierre de Coubertin.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-HISTORY-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Mitch
Phillips, 1050 words)
- -
LONDON - When Thomas Burke clocked 12 seconds in the first
modern Olympic 100 metres final in Athens in 1896, few could
have dreamed how much faster sprinters would become. More than a
century later, Usain Bolt has brought the world record down to
9.58 seconds but mathematicians and sports scientists are sure
the limit of human speed has yet to be reached.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-SPEED-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate
Kelland, 600 words)
- -
LONDON - The dominance of Jamaicans and Americans of west
African and Caribbean descent in world class sprinting has
sparked intense debate about whether running at speeds that push
the limits of what is humanly possible is all in the genes.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-GENES-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate
Kelland, 800 words)
- -
LONDON - Penpix of the leading candidates for the men's 100
metres. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PENPIX-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by
Justin Palmer and Gene Cherry)
- -
LONDON - It is hard to believe a race that lasts barely 10
seconds can seriously mess up your mind but when it is the
Olympic 100 final, there is little doubt it can.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PSYCHOLOGY-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate
Kelland, 800 words)
- -
LONDON - List of men's 100 winners and their times in
seconds since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-RESULTS-DAY4/, moving at 1400)
- -
LONDON - Betting odds for the Olympic men's 100 metres at
the London Olympics with the final taking place on Aug. 5.
(OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-ODDS-DAY4/, moving at 1400)
- - - -
SHOOTING
LONDON - Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah, the winner of last
year's Dakar Rally, switches sports and shoots for Olympic gold
in the men's skeet at the Royal Artillery Barracks on Tuesday.
(OLY-SHOO-SHMSKE-DAY4/(SHM403101), expect by 1400, pix, by
Patrick Johnston, 400 words)
- - - -
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - North Korea look to add a third gold medal to their
men's weightlifting tally but will face a tough battle against
competitors from China and Turkey, while in the women's event
Kahzakstan go head-to-head with Russia for gold.
OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY4/, pix, expect final take by 2300, by William
James, 400 words)
- - - -
BOXING
LONDON - On the last day of first round bouts, the men's
light fly and light welterweght categories commence with little
Philippine Mark Barriga, protege of the great Manny Pacquiao,
the main attraction. (OLY-BOXI-BXM49K-DAY4/, bouts begin at
1330, By Padraic Halpin, 400 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Hailed as the Women's Games, the London Olympics
have set new records for female participation but athletes are
concerned that once the spotlight shifts so will interest in
women's sport. (OLY-WOMEN-GENDER-DAY4/, By Belinda Goldsmith,
Expect by 1600 BST)
- - - -
LONDON - Cyberbullies targeting athletes at the London
Olympics received a clear message on Tuesday - tweet off.
(OLY-CYBERBULLIES-DAY4/, By Belinda Goldsmith, Expect by 1900
BST)
- - - -
LONDON - It adorns the buttocks of beach volley ball
players, the shoulders of cyclists and the thighs of handball
players. Multi-coloured athletic tape is the new must have
sports injury accessory at London 2012, but does it work?
(OLY-SCIENCE-TAPE-DAY4/ with PIX, by Kate Kelland, expect by
1400, 600 words)
- - - -
LONDON - Tube trips are surprisingly easy, shopping on the
high street has not seen much of a pick-up, hotel bookings and
prices are off their peak, while theatres and London tour groups
suffer the Olympic effect (OLY-LONDON-DAY4/ PIX, by Paul
Casciato, expect by 1700 GMT)
- - - -
TENNIS
LONDON - Britain's Andy Murray continues his quest for a
singles medal with his second round clash against Finland's
Jarkko Nieminen on Tuesday, while second seed Serbia's Novak
Djokovic looks to reach the last 16 with a win over America's
Andy Roddick. (OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY4/ (PIX), expect by 1700, by
Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)
- - - -
NORTH KOREA
LONDON - It is early days at the London Games but North
Korea are fourth on the table with three golds me