Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):
LONDON - The Olympic play-to-lose badminton fiasco took a
fresh twist when China's Yu Yang quit the sport in anguish, and
later on Thursday black belt President Vladimir Putin and
British leader David Cameron will grapple over Moscow's position
on Syria in a day of judo diplomacy.

SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte square off for the
second time at the Olympics in the 200 metres individual medley
final, one of four gold medals on offer on day six of the
competition. Lochte is also chasing gold in the 200 backstroke
while the women chase gold in the 100 freestyle and 200
breaststroke.


CYCLING
LONDON - Olympic competition hits the velodrome with the
women's team sprint finals, men's team sprint finals and men's
team pursuit qualifying on the agenda as hosts Britain look for
glory.

ARCHERY
LONDON - After winning their seventh consecutive team gold
medal, South Korea's archery queens vie for individual gold at
Lord's cricket ground. Choi Hyeon-ju's surprising exit in the
last 16 leaves Ki Bo-bae and Lee Sung-jin flying the Korean flag
with their main challengers expected to come from Mexico and
France.

LONDON - Japan's Ren Hayakawa wanted to do well against
South Korean Ki Bo-bae in the last 16 of the London Olympics
archery competition for many reasons. Their countries' bitter
ancient rivalry was not one of them.


BADMINTON
LONDON - Organisers hope the focus will return to the sport
at Wembley Arena following the disqualifications of eight
women's players for misconduct

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - In their heyday, Brazilians Emanuel Rego and
Ricardo Santos were the most successful men's beach volleyball
pair in the world, winning every available trophy including
Olympic gold in Athens in 2004. At the London Games, they are
rivals

CANOE SLALOM
LONDON - The final day of medals in the sport concludes at
the Lee Valley White Water Centre with Slovakian twins Pavol and
Peter Hochschorner trying to win a fourth consecutive Olympic
gold medal.
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - After their success in the team event, Americans
Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas start as favourites for the
women's individual all-around gold, though Russian Victoria
Komova, the top qualifier, will want to make up for the
disappointment of team silver.
disappointment of team silver.

HANDBALL
LONDON - Euro 2012 runners-up Serbia could go out after only
three games if they do not beat Euro conquerors Denmark and
other results go against them while holders France should enjoy
another stroll against Tunisia.

ROWING
ETON DORNEY - Fans at the Olympic rowing lake owned by
Britain's elite Eton school lifted Britain to its first gold
medal at the Games, thrilled crews and made it tough to hear the
coxswain

SHOOTING
LONDON - Action heads to the outdoor range where the men
compete for the double trap gold medal while qualifying for the
final of the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol gets underway.
final of the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol gets underway.

LONDON - Turn on the Olympics and spot a royal. From the
opening ceremony onwards, the British royal family has been out
in force but their involvement comes as no surprise to sports
historians who say royalty and heads of state have always used
the Olympics for popularity gains.

LONDON - Swimmer Michael Phelps uses it to get into his
zone, runner Paula Radcliffe uses it to psyche herself up, and
gymnast Louis Smith uses it to calm himself down. Whether it's
aggressive rap, mellow reggae or calming country, music has
become an integral part of many Olympians' medal plans. And
science shows its effect is far more than superficial.
science shows its effect is far more than superficial.

LONDON - London cyclists demand safer roads after a young
man on a bike is killed in a crash with an Olympic bus just
hours after Briton Bradley Wiggins won gold

