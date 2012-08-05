Aug 5 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt answers the nagging question of whether he is still the fastest man on Earth on Sunday in an Olympic cauldron that almost boiled over when Britain's athletes enjoyed their greatest night on Saturday.(OLY-WRAP-DAY9/, (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams, 1,200 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt and Jamaican compatriot Yohan Blake are favourites to win the 100 metres after Britain's defending 400 champion Christine Ohuruogu clashes with American Sanya Richards-Ross while golds will also be won in the women's marathon and triple jump plus the men's 3000m steeplechase and hammer. (OLY-ATHL-DAY9/, updates to follow, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Gene Cherry, Justin Palmer, Alison Wildey)

- -

LONDON - Cuba's world 110 metres hurdles record holder Dayron Robles, who has missed most of the season through injury and will be hard pressed to successfully defend his Olympic title, talks to media about his chances. (OLY-ATHL-ATMH10-ROBLES-DAY9/, TV, expect by 1700, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - China's Lin Dan won the gold medal decider of the men's singles at Wembley Arena (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY9, updates to follow, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Many of the best beach volleyball players competing in London are in their mid- to late-thirties, an age where athletes in many other sports would be considered over the hill. But is the era of extra-long careers drawing to a close? (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY9/AGE (FEATURE), pix, moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 1,000 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - Louis Smith is favourite to win Britain's first Olympic gymnastics gold in the pommel horse final, China's Zou Kai and all-around champion Kohei Uchimura do battle on the floor, while American McKayla Maroney is tipped to win women's vault. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY9/ pix, expect first copy by 1500, by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Montenegro are favourites to take the last quarter-final berth in Group A while the four already-qualified nations in Group B will tussle for a higher position and the 'easier' last-eight clashes. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY9/, PIX, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

FENCING

LONDON - Men's team foil competition closes out an historic run of events at the London Olympic Games with world No. 1 and 2 of Italy seeking to match their foil teamates on the women's side with gold on Sunday. (OLY-FENC-FEMTFO-FINALS-DAY9/, pix, expect by 1945 GMT, by Daniel Bases, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - It was all 'lights', 'camera', 'aller' at the ExCel Centre for fencing during the Olympics as a highly stylised and slickly produced competition slashed to pieces the notion the sport is just plain stodgy. (OLY-FENC-DAY9/PRODUCTION (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT, by Daniel Bases, 450 words)

- - - -

SHOOTING

LONDON - South Korean Jin Jong-oh won his second gold of the Games in the event he won four years ago in Beijing. (OLY-SHOO-SHM50P, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 350 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps starts his new life as a now-retired swimmer but the most decorated Olympian of all time could be even busier than he was in the pool. (OLY-SWIM-PHELPS/, pix, expect by 1800, by Julian Linden, 700 words)

- - - -

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - The United States and Russia could be strong contenders in the preliminary round of women's volleyball at the Games (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-ROUNDS-DAY9/, expect by 2350 GMT, by Paul Casciato, 400 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON-China will be expecting to seal their fifth and final gold of the Olympic weightlifting competition when Zhou Lulu takes to the platform in the women's over 75 kg class, but she will need to fight off strong challengers from Russia and Korea.

(OLY-WEIG-WLW76K/(WLW026A01), pix, expect first copy by 1730, by William James, 400 words)

- - - -

YACHTING

WEYMOUTH, England - Britain's Ben Ainslie won to become the most successful Olympic sailor ever. (OLY-YACH-PREVIEW-DAY9/, pix, updates to follow, by Alexander Smith, 450 words) (Desk editor Mark Meadows)