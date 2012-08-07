Aug 7 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - China's Liu Xiang left the Olympic stadium in a
wheelchair on Tuesday after hitting the first barrier in a 110
metre hurdles heat, an unhappy echo of Beijing when his early
exit due to injury was a bitter blow to the host nation
(OLY-WRAP-DAY11/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), by Mike
Collett-White and Matt Falloon, 1,000 words)
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt, fresh from his scintillating 100 metres
triumph, made an assured start in his bid to retain his 200
crown by easing through his opening heat. Four gold medals will
be decided in the evening including the women's 100 hurdles
where Australia's Sally Pearson starts as hot favourite.
(OLY-ATHL-DAY11/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick
Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)
BOXING
LONDON - Men's fly and welterweights fight for a place in
the semi-finals as American Errol Spence carries the lone hopes
of the once great boxing nation (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY11/, pix, 600
words, expect at 2230 by Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston)
CYCLING
LONDON - Chris Hoy in the keirin, Victoria Pendleton in the
individual sprint and Laura Trott in the omnium look to add to
Britain's impressive tally of five track cycling Olympic golds
(OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY11/, PIX, expect first take by 1600, by Julien
Pretot, Tody Davis and Kylie MacLellan, 900 words)
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - Winner to be crowned in a battle for team dressage
gold between a British team of rising talents and long-dominant
Germany, while Ann Romney's Rafalca, America's most political
horse, takes a second turn in the spotlight.
(OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-WRAP-DAY11/, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1800)
GYMNASTICS
Gabby Douglas will be going for her third gold in London on
the beam. Romanian's Sandra Izbasa and American Aly Raisman
chase floor glory. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY11/ pix, expect first copy
by 1400, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 800 words)
HANDBALL
LONDON - The women's handball quarter-finals start with
holders Norway beating Brazil. Croatia take on Spain (1230),
South Korea play Russia (1600) and finally France face debutants
Montenegro (1930). (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-QF-DAY11/, early copy moved,
expect updates later, pix, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)
LONDON - After the women's quarter-finals the London 2012
Olympic handball tournaments bid farewell to the Copper Box,
where the buzz was on a completely different level to Beijing
2008 according to men's world player of the year Mikkel Hansen.
(OLY-HAND-COPPERBOX-DAY11/, by Tom Pilcher, pix, 400 words)
HOCKEY
Six teams are still in the running for three berths in the
men's hockey semifinals, with only the Netherlands already
qualified ahead of the final day of group-stage matches.
(OLY-HOCK-HOMHKY-ROUNDS-DAY11/, expect copy from 1330, pix, by
Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)
SOCCER
LONDON - Brazil face South Korea at Old Trafford (1845 GMT)
while Mexico meet Japan at Wembley (1600 GMT) in the semi-finals
of the men's soccer competition with Brazil hoping to take
another step towards their first ever Olympic soccer gold after
silvers in 1984 and 1988 while the other three semi-finalists
will all be looking to reach the final for the first time.
Match reports, sidebars as merited (OLY-SOCC-FMB-DAY11/, expect
by 2200, by Mike Collett. 600 words)
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - Iran look to take the title of strongest man at the
Olympics when Behdad Salimikordasiabi take to the platform in
the final weightlifting event of the London Olympics and he is
also expected to challenge the world record.
(OLY-WEIG-WLM106/(WLM025A01), pix, expect first take by 2100, By
William James, 500 words)
PHOTOGRAPHY
LONDON - It took Usain Bolt 9.63 seconds to blitz the 100
metres and it took photographers at the Olympics just 170
seconds to publish the first photos of the fastest man in the
world's victory with technology revolutionising photography at
the world's largest sporting event. (OLY-PHOTOGRAPHYS-DAY11/ by
Belinda Goldsmith. Expect by 1700)
LONDON - We've seen "marathon mice", "Swarzenegger mice" and
dogs whose wasted muscles were repaired with injected substances
that switch off key genes. It may not be long before we see the
first genetically modified athlete. (OLY-DOP-GENE-DAY11/
(FEATURE), by Kate Kelland, pix, expect by 1700, 1200 words )
