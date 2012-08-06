Aug 6 Reuters Olympics schedule at 0300 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt silenced the doubters with an emphatic victory in the 100 metres, underlining his status as the fastest man on Earth and handing Jamaica the perfect Independence Day present. (OLY-WRAP-DAY9/, (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White and Mark Trevelyan)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Australia's Sally Pearson starts her bid to add the Olympic 100 hurdles title to her world crown, 800 world record holder and hot favourite David Rudisha of Kenya lines up in the heats while Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva goes for a third straight women's Olympic title (1800) in the night session as five golds are decided. (OLY-ATHL/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Britain's Jason Kenny and triple world champion Gregory Bauge of France look set for a final showdown in the individual sprint while Laura Trott is hot favourite to win the women's omnium for the hosts and local darling Victoria Pendleton bids to qualify for the last four in the women's individual sprint. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY10/, pix, expect from 1530, by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 800 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - Chen Yibing aims to retain his Olympic title on the rings while Britain's Beth Tweddle battles it out with Beijing champion He Kexin on the asymmetric bars and South Korea's world champion Yang Hak-seon goes for gold on the vault. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY10, pix, by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Quarter-final places are up for grabs when Hungary face Serbia in Group B and Tunisia take on Argentina in Group A in the men's handball comeptition at The Copper Box. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY10/, pix, expect from 1030, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

