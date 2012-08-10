Aug 10 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - With a historic sprint 'double-double' in the bag for Usain Bolt, Tirunesh Dibaba bids to provide another on Friday when gold in the women's 5,000 metres would mean she had won both the longest track races at successive Olympics (OLY-WRAP-DAY14/, moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - With the athletics world still basking in the glory of Usain Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles, Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on Friday all set to produce another "double double." (OLY-ATHL-DAY14/, expect throughout, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, 800 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Spain lead off the men's basketball semi-finals against Russia, with the defending champion United States following them on court to play Argentina. (OLY-BASK-BKMBBL-DAY14/ (BKM400201), expect by 1815, pix, by Larry Fine and Patrick Graham, 500 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Hungary and Sweden meet in the men's handball semi-finals (1600), with both teams seeking a maiden Olympic handball gold medal, before holders France meet twice winners Croatia (1930). (OLY-HAND-WRAP/DAY14, pix, expect final take by 2200, by Tom Pilcher, 600 words)

HOCKEY

LONDON - World champions Argentina battle for Olympic hockey gold with title holders Netherlands in what could become a fast, thrilling and open match between the world's two top-ranked teams. (OLY-HOCK-WRAP-DAY14/, expect from 1630, by Annika Breidthardt, 700 words)

SWIMMING

LONDON - Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won the gold medal in the men's swimming marathon at the London Olympics on Friday to become the first swimmer to win medals in the pool and open water. (OLY-SWIM-SWM10K-DAY14/, expect final take by 1500, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

LONDON - American swimmer Michael Phelps leaves London as the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals but he can also lay claim to another title - winning the highest number of fans on social media during the Games (OLY-SOCIALMEDIA-POPULARITY-DAY14/, moving shortly, by Belinda Goldsmith, 500 words)

LONDON - South Sudan's sole Olympian, Guor Marial, prepares to run the marathon for his fledgling country, proud to represent the African nation where two million people died during decades of civil war.(OLY-MARATHON-SUDAN-DAY14/ , expect by 1800, pix, by Belinda Goldsmith, 400 words)

