OLYMPICS
LONDON - Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda broke away from two
Kenyan rivals to win the men's marathon near Buckingham Palace
on Sunday in front of vast crowds enjoying the climax to 16 days
of Olympic competition and drama.
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich won Uganda's first
medal of the London Olympics after he shot to the front with six
kilometres remaining to defeat the experienced Kenyan pair of
Abel Kirui and Wilson Kipsang.
kilometres remaining to defeat the experienced Kenyan pair of
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - The champion United States 'Dream Team' take on
Spain for the gold in men's basketball in a rematch of the
Beijing final.
by 1615, by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
HADLEIGH - France's Julien Absalon crashes out in in men's
mountain bike race to leave the race wide open
mountain bike race to leave the race wide open
and Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders France face three-times silver medallists
Sweden in the men's final at 1400 GMT.
LONDON - Holders France face three-times silver medallists
- - - -
