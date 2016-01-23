KUALA LUMPUR Jan 23 Malaysian shooter Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi, who competed at the London Olympics while over seven months pregnant, has missed out on a place at the Rio de Janeiro Games later this year as she is expecting her second child.

The 33-year-old was due to take part in the Asian Olympics Qualifying Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday -- her last chance to book a spot in Brazil -- but was told not to travel to India by her doctor with her baby expected in a month, the Malaysian Star reported on Saturday.

Suryani became one of the stories of the 2012 London Olympics when she came 34th in the 10 metre air rifle while so heavily pregnant. In doing so, she became the first Malaysian shooter to compete at an Olympics.

So far, no Malaysian shooters have qualified for the Aug.5-21 Rio Games. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)