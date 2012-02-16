(Repeats an item sent earlier, no changes to text)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Feb 16 Disappointment in the
deserts of South America has turned to Olympic delight on the
shooting range for Qatar's 2011 Dakar Rally winner and
eagle-eyed marksman Nasser Al-Attiyah.
For had he not failed to defend his Dakar title last month,
the 41-year-old rally driver would not now be contemplating his
fifth successive Games.
That retirement -- between Antofagasta and Iquique in Chile
-- from one of the most gruelling and dangerous events in
motorsport allowed him to dash home and compete in the Asian
shooting championships where he equalled the clay pigeon world
record with a maximum 150 points from 150.
In a telephone interview with Reuters from Sweden, where
this month he made his world rally championship debut in snow
and ice for champions Citroen, Al-Attiyah said he was a very
lucky athlete.
"No, no, no, no, no. My dreams will be over and not compete
in Olympic Games," the Qatari responded in halting English when
asked whether, had he been leading the Dakar Rally, he might
still have retired to ensure Olympic qualification.
"The situation was really not good in Dakar. It was a big
mess. So I decided to stop on day nine. If I was not in Qatar on
Jan. 13 then I would have missed the Asian Shooting
Championships.
"Sometimes you have to lose something to win another thing.
It was my only way to compete in the Olympics. I was so lucky to
have the last moment."
Al-Attiyah shot his way to the skeet gold medal and earned
the right to compete in another Olympics having finished 15th in
Atlanta's 1996 games, sixth in Sydney four years later, fourth
in Athens in 2004 and 15th in Beijing at the last edition.
"I felt inside so well prepared. Maybe the reason I made the
record was because I retired from Dakar and I wanted to make
people forget that," he said, laughing gently.
The softly-spoken Qatari followed three others - Vincent
Hancock of the U.S., Norwegian Tore Brovold and Jan Sychra of
the Czech Republic - in etching his name in the record books,
having achieved his perfect mark for the first time in 20 years
of competitive shooting.
UNDER PRESSURE
"I had a good teacher, it was my father. He taught me a lot
you know," chuckled Al-Attiyah, recalling the days when he went
hunting in Scotland, Lebanon and Cyprus to sharpen his skills.
"He put me under pressure to make good results."
Al-Attiyah's father also provided a helping hand into the
world of motorsport, with the Qatari now competing in the same
world rally series that former Formula One champion Kimi
Raikkonen has just left.
"We don't have any family in racing but he was a good
support."
Having started out in rallying, Al-Attiyah feels he would
not be the driver he is without his passion and evident talent
for shooting.
"I love these two sports. Before I came to shooting I was in
rallying and I said I have to have another sport to make my
schedule relaxing."
The Qatari counts his finest sporting achievements as his
2011 Dakar win and his world-record-equalling shooting feat, and
after hitting such heights last month he cannot wait for a fifth
tilt at Olympic glory.
"After the new world record I feel more excited," he said,
laughing down the phone.
"I have received a lot of emails and messages, also from
Europe actually, so maybe a lot of people will come during the
event. Even you, if you like I can get you some tickets."
Despite his hectic schedule, in two months' time Al-Attiyah
plans to visit the Royal Artillery Barracks in south-east
London, venue for the Olympic shooting events from July 28 to
Aug. 6.
With the Rally of Finland scheduled during that time
Al-Attiyah will miss another championship event, having skipped
the season-opener in Monte Carlo due to his Dakar commitments.
At the start of next year the hardy Qatari plans to be back
at the treacherous Dakar Rally, which has claimed the lives of
more than 20 competitors since the first event in 1979.
"Dakar is Dakar. Everybody knows it's really hard and tough.
Everybody gets tired. For me it was very important to turn up
this year and compete. It's not good if the winner doesn't
start," he said.
"I am applying for next year. I hope to win again."
