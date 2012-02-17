SOFIA Feb 17 Double Olympic shooting champion
Maria Grozdeva has withdrawn her threat to boycott the London
Games after Bulgaria's Prime Minister guaranteed funding for her
preparations.
"We had a meeting with (Sports Minister) Svilen Neykov and
he informed me that they personally solved our problem with
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov," Grozdeva, who has competed in
five previous Olympics, told local media on Friday.
Grozdeva, who won golds in the women's 25m pistol at the
Games in 2000 and 2004, as well as Olympic bronze medals in the
10m air pistol in 1992, 1996 and 2004, had made her threat after
her shooting club Levski Sopharma were expelled from the
federation for not participating in domestic competitions.
The 39-year-old Grozdeva, who was named Bulgaria's athlete
of the year in 2004, said she did not take part in the national
tournaments because she was competing abroad at the same time
and she called for the shooting federation chief's resignation.
"Prime Minister Borisov has called me to express his
support," Grozdeva's coach Valeri Grigorov, who is also her
husband, said. "He told us to continue training as there'll be
no problem with funding. We're very thankful for this."
Grozdeva will compete in the European championships in
Finland this weekend, along with the 49-year-old Tanyo Kiryakov,
also a double Olympic champion, who will try to qualify for his
seventh Games in a row.
