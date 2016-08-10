UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m pistol qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Jin Jongoh (Korea) 567 Q points 2. Pang Wei (China) 565 Q 3. Han Seung-Woo (Korea) 562 Q 4. Vladimir Gontcharov (Russia) 557 Q 5. Kim Song Guk (DPR Korea) 557 Q 6. Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam) 556 Q 7. Pavol Kopp (Slovakia) 556 Q 8. Wang Zhiwei (China) 556 Q 9. Pablo Carrera (Spain) 555 10. Will Brown (U.S.) 555 11. Joao Costa (Portugal) 554 12. Jitu Rai (India) 554 13. Rashid Yunusmetov (Kazakhstan) 553 14. Jay Shi (U.S.) 553 15. Tsotne Machavariani (Georgia) 552 16. Dimitrije Grgic (Serbia) 552 17. Ye Tun Naung (Myanmar) 552 18. Damir Mikec (Serbia) 551 19. Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan) 550 20. Atallah Alanazi (Saudi Arabia) 550 21. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine) 550 22. Yusuf Dikec (Turkey) 550 23. Denis Koulakov (Russia) 548 24. Kim Jong Su (DPR Korea) 548 25. Prakash Nanjappa (India) 547 26. Giuseppe Giordano (Italy) 547 27. Jorge Grau (Cuba) 546 28. Daniel Repacholi (Australia) 545 29. Ismail Keles (Turkey) 544 30. Julio Almeida (Brazil) 542
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.