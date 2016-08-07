UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Zhang Mengxue (China) 199.4 points 2. Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia) 197.1 3. Anna Korakaki (Greece) 177.7 4. Alejandra Zavala (Mexico) 157.1 5. Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt) 137.1 6. Sonia Franquet (Spain) 116.5 7. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 96.4 8. Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia) 73.5
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)