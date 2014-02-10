SOCHI, Russia Feb 10 Home favourite Viktor Ahn and Canadian Charles Hamelin will battle it out for gold in the men's short track 1,500 metres final on Monday.

The duo avoided the carnage that is often seen in the high-velocity sport and world champion Sin Da-woon of South Korea failed to reach the A final after losing his balance and slamming into the barriers.

The 28-year-old Ahn, who won four Olympic medals for South Korea at the 2006 Turin Games before switching allegiance to Russia and changing his name from Ahn Hyun-soo, is bidding to seize Russia's first medal in the winter sport.

He was loudly cheered by the Russian crowd in the Iceberg Skating Palace.

American J.R. Celski, who won two bronze medals in Vancouver despite almost missing the Games due to a cut leg that required 66 stitches, also made it to the A final. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Ed Osmond)