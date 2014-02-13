(Changes name of Chinese finalist to Li Jianrou)

SOCHI, Russia Feb 13 Gold medal favourite Fan Kexin failed to qualify for the women's 500-meter short track A final on Thursday, adding to China's disappointment after injury forced 2010 Olympic champion Wang Meng to miss the Sochi Games.

Double world champion Fan crashed out in the first lap of the semi-finals of the all-out sprint, allowing Briton Elise Christie to take the lead and advance to the four-woman final.

Christie was chased across the finish line by China's Li Jianrou, who also qualified for the A final. Christie has a shot of becoming Britain's first gold medallist in short track.

Canada's Marianne St-Gelais, who won silver in Vancouver four years ago, missed out on the medal race after remaining in third throughout her race, behind Park Seung-hi of South Korea and Italy's Arianna Fontana.

The absence of Fan and four-times Olympic champion Wang in the final at the Iceberg Skating Palace clears the way for a new sprinter to take the title of world's top female over the distance.

Park is chasing the only short track gold that South Korea has never won. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robert Woodward)