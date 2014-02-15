Feb 15 Men's short track 1000m finals result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Time 1 Victor An (Russia) 1:24.102 2 Vladimir Grigorev (Russia) 1:24.868 3 Sjinkie Knegt (Netherlands) 1:25.611 4 Dajing Wu (China) 1:24.239 5 Tianyu Han (China) 1:24.490 6 Semen Elistratov (Russia) 1:24.239 7 Da Woon Sin (Korea) 1:24.215 8 Han-Bin Lee (Korea) 1:24.444 9 Olivier Jean (Canada) 1:24.935 10 Chris Creveling (U.S.) 1:24.691 11 Eduardo Alvarez (U.S.) 1:26.070 12 Sebastien Lepape (France) 1:25.368 13 J.R. Celski (U.S.) 1:25.428 14 Charles Hamelin (Canada) 1:25.742 15 Yuri Confortola (Italy) 1:25.428 16 Sandor Liu Shaolin (Hungary) 1:24.966 17 Charle Cournoyer (Canada) 1:24.787 18 Viktor Knoch (Hungary) 1:25.426 19 Niels Kerstholt (Netherlands) 1:25.695 20 Yuzo Takamido (Japan) 1:25.905 21 Jack Whelbourne (Britain) 1:26.086 22 Ryosuke Sakazume (Japan) 1:26.468 23 Mackenzie Blackburn (Chinese Taipei) 1:26.814 24 Vladislav Bykanov (Israel) 1:27.796 25 Jon Eley (Britain) 1:25.748 26 Bence Beres (Hungary) 1:27.735 27 Richard Shoebridge (Britain) 1:27.806 28 Wenhao Liang (China) 1:28.065 29 Robert Seifert (Germany) 1:29.468 30 Thibaut Fauconnet (France) 2:00.795 31 Maxime Chataignier (France) 2:20.479 Freek Van Der Wart (Netherlands) PEN PEN-Denotes penalty (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)