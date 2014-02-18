UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 South Korea won the women's short track 3,000 metres relay gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday.
Canada finished with silver, while Italy claimed bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, edititng by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)