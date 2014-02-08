SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the gold medal in the women's moguls at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday beating her older sister Chloe into second place.

In doing so they became the sixth sibling pairing and the third set of sisters to win gold and silver in the same event at a Winter Olympics.

One of those pairs, Christine and Marielle Goitschel of France, won gold and silver in two events, making the total number of times it has happened seven. Sisters Christine/Marielle Goitschel (France) - slalom (1964) Christine/Marielle Goitschel (France) - giant slalom (1964) Doris/Angelika Neuner (Austria) - luge (1992) Justine/Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) - moguls (2014) Brothers Jennison/Jack Heaton (U.S.) - skeleton (1928) Phil/Steve Mahre (U.S.) - slalom (1984) Philipp/Simon Schoch (Switzerland) snowboard (2006)

