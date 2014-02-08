DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the gold medal in the women's moguls at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday beating her older sister Chloe into second place.
In doing so they became the sixth sibling pairing and the third set of sisters to win gold and silver in the same event at a Winter Olympics.
One of those pairs, Christine and Marielle Goitschel of France, won gold and silver in two events, making the total number of times it has happened seven. Sisters Christine/Marielle Goitschel (France) - slalom (1964) Christine/Marielle Goitschel (France) - giant slalom (1964) Doris/Angelika Neuner (Austria) - luge (1992) Justine/Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) - moguls (2014) Brothers Jennison/Jack Heaton (U.S.) - skeleton (1928) Phil/Steve Mahre (U.S.) - slalom (1984) Philipp/Simon Schoch (Switzerland) snowboard (2006)
(Source: Olympstats) (Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Mitch Phillips)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.