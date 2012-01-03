Jan 3 Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir has married his boyfriend at a New York City courthouse, his representatives said Tuesday.

Three time U.S. national skating champion Weir, 27, and Georgetown University Law Center graduate Victor Voronov, 28, were married in a ceremony on Friday, said the skater's spokeswoman Tara Modlin.

The couple, who wed in New York five months after the state legalized same-sex marriages, plan to have a larger ceremony in July with friends and family.

"Wedding in summer!" Weir tweeted after the ceremony. "But all the official stuff is done now! No more livin' in sin!"

Weir, who has twice competed in the Winter Olympics, has said that he is sitting out the 2011-12 skating season.

"I look forward to making a home for my family in Bergen County, New Jersey, and introducing my world of glitter and Faberge eggs to Victor," Weir said in a statement. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune)