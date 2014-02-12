ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Latvia's Dukurs brothers are close friends as well as sibling rivals and they could not be separated at the Olympic Games on Wednesday, clocking the same time again in official training.

Martins and Tomass had both stopped the clock at 57.60 seconds in their second runs on Monday, and they were at it again on Wednesday with a sixth-heat time of 57.01.

"Same equipment," joked Martins, hot favourite to go one better than his silver medal four years ago and win a first gold gold for his country at a Winter Games. "Maybe it has happened at our home track in Sigulda but not elsewhere."

"Maybe we made the same mistakes. It's quite weird," added Tomass, fourth at Vancouver 2010, who at 32 is three years older than his brother.

Last month Martins clinched his fifth consecutive overall World Cup title and also won a 100,000 euros ($136,000) jackpot for setting the fastest time in every heat over the season's final three races.

Both brothers are coached by their father Dainis, a former bobsledder.

The men's skeleton starts on Friday and will be completed on Saturday.