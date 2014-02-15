Feb 15 Men's skeleton fourth run and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Heat 4 time Total time 1 Alexander Tretiakov (Russia) 56.02 3:44.29 2 Martins Dukurs (Latvia) 56.29 3:45.10 3 Matthew Antoine (U.S.) 56.73 3:47.26 4 Tomass Dukurs (Latvia) 56.74 3:47.58 5 Sergei Chudinov (Russia) 56.71 3:47.59 6 Nikita Tregybov (Russia) 56.65 3:47.62 7 John Fairbairn (Canada) 56.96 3:48.13 8 Kristan Bromley (Britain) 56.74 3:48.17 9 Alexander Kroeckel (Germany) 56.69 3:48.29 10 Dominic Parsons (Britain) 56.96 3:48.36 11 Frank Rommel (Germany) 57.00 3:48.47 12 Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan) 56.98 3:48.74 13 Eric Neilson (Canada) 57.10 3:48.77 14 Matthias Guggenberger (Austria) 56.94 3:49.00 15 John Daly (U.S.) 58.54 3:49.11 16 Sungbin Yun (Korea) 57.11 3:49.57 17 John Farrow (Australia) 57.35 3:50.67 18 Maurizio Oioli (Italy) 57.87 3:50.68 19 Raphael Maier (Austria) 57.57 3:50.86 20 Ben Sandford (New Zealand) 57.67 3:51.21 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)