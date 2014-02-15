Feb 15 Men's skeleton third-run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Time 1 Alexander Tretiakov (Russia) 56.28 Q 2 Martins Dukurs (Latvia) 56.26 Q 3 Matthew Antoine (U.S.) 56.69 Q 4 John Daly (U.S.) 56.99 Q 5 Tomass Dukurs (Latvia) 56.75 Q 6 Sergei Chudinov (Russia) 56.86 Q 7 Nikita Tregybov (Russia) 56.57 Q 8 John Fairbairn (Canada) 56.91 Q 9 Dominic Parsons (Britain) 57.00 Q 10 Kristan Bromley (Britain) 57.17 Q 11 Frank Rommel (Germany) 57.33 Q 12 Alexander Kroeckel (Germany) 57.03 Q 13 Eric Neilson (Canada) 57.25 Q 14 Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan) 57.13 Q 15 Matthias Guggenberger (Austria) 57.24 Q 16 Sungbin Yun (Korea) 57.90 Q 17 Maurizio Oioli (Italy) 57.85 Q 18 Raphael Maier (Austria) 57.95 Q 19 John Farrow (Australia) 57.75 Q 20 Ben Sandford (New Zealand) 57.79 Q 21 Kyle Tress (U.S.) 57.76 22 Yuki Sasahara (Japan) 57.91 23 Alexandros Kefalas (Greece) 58.22 24 Hansin Lee (Korea) 58.64 25 Dorin Velicu (Romania) 58.91 26 Ander Mirambell (Spain) 58.80 27 Sean Greenwood (Ireland) 58.22 Q - Qualified (Compiled by Maju Samuel)