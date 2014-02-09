ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 World number one Kamil Stoch of Poland took a commanding lead after the first round of the men's normal hill ski jumping competition on Sunday.

Stoch landed the longest jump of the round at 105.5 metres for a total of 142.0 points.

The men make two jumps on the normal hill and under a new more complicated judging system they are judged on both distance and style. Extra points can be added or deducted to compensate for wind conditions.

Anders Bardal of Norway jumped 101.5m to move into second spot with 135.8 points while Peter Prevc of Slovenia, took third spot with a jump of 102.5 metres, picking up 134.8 points.

Defending champion Simon Ammann of Switzerland, who has had trouble taking off from the modern hill at Rosa Khutor this week, was 16th with just 125.5 points after jumping 97.5 metres and his chances of becoming the first man to win five individual jumping gold medals are fading. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)