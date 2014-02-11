ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Carina Vogt of Germany was leading after the first round of the women's inaugural Olympic normal hill ski jumping competition on Tuesday.

Vogt, the world's second-ranked jumper, landed the longest jump of the round at 103.0 metres for a total of 126.8 points.

Coline Mattel of France was second after jumping 99.5 metres to gain 125.7 points. Somewhat surprisingly, world number one Sara Takanashi could only manage third place with 124.1 points after jumping 100 metres.

Jumpers are judged on distance and style and can also gain or lose points to compensate for the wind conditions.

World Champion Sarah Hendrickson of the United States, who fought her way to the Sochi Games after suffering a bad knee injury last August, was far back in 19th place.