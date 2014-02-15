* Stoch third man to win both hills at same Games

* Japan's Kasai wins first individual medal at age 41

* Once-strong Austrians fail to win a single hill medal (Adds quotes from Stoch, Kasai, Ammann, background)

By David Ljunggren

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 15 Poland's Kamil Stoch snatched the Olympic men's large hill ski jumping gold medal from Japanese Noriaki Kasai's grasp with the last jump on Saturday, becoming the third man to capture both individual hills titles at the same Games.

Both men jumped 139 metres in the first round. Veteran Kasai reached 133.5m in the second round and, although Stoch leapt a metre less with the final effort of the event, he squeaked home thanks to slightly better style marks.

"Of course this place is amazing for me, it's magical," said Stoch, who admitted he had taken a big risk by going all out in the second round.

"I made such a big mistake... I don't know how I jumped so far. I was too aggressive. That's why I flew so far, but hey, what the heck? That's why I won," he told reporters.

The 26-year-old world number one, who easily won the normal hill event on Sunday, finished with 278.7 points, ahead of Kasai on 277.4 points. It was the Japanese athlete's first individual jumping medal in his seventh Olympics.

There was not a hint of frustration at narrowly missing out on gold from 41-year-old Kasai, who jumped up and down on the podium and punched the air in delight.

"When old people win it is very important. It shows that everyone can continue to do sport," he told reporters, saying he intended to compete at the 2018 Games.

Slovenia's Peter Prevc won a bronze, adding to the silver he won on the normal hill.

Stoch's two golds mean he is now the most successful Polish ski jumper of all time, eclipsing Adam Malysz, who won three silvers and a bronze on the individual hills from 2002 to 2010.

"I think I've done almost everything I want to do in my career but there are still some things that are waiting for me," said Stoch, without giving details.

FINAL EVENT

The final event in the ski jumping calendar is the team event on Monday.

Saturday's competition was hampered by strong winds that forced the cancellation of the trial round. As the jumps became dangerously long in the final round, officials lowered the position of the starting gate.

The capacity crowd cheered wildly when Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev landed the longest jump of all with 144.5 metres in the second round, but he slipped on landing and received poor style marks.

Vassiliev complained that the starting gate should have been set lower before he jumped.

"I could have got injured and I think that the judges just don't like me," he complained.

Defending champion Simon Ammann of Switzerland, who has had trouble with his take-offs all week, landed two average jumps and ended 23rd.

"It's not the greatest feeling right now ... It's hard preparing for three years (and not getting a medal)," said the 32-year-old, fighting back tears.

Ammann won both hills in 2002 as well as 2010. The first man to do so was Matti Nykanen of Finland in 1988.

The large hill event also underlined the continuing decline of a once-strong Austrian team, which failed to win an individual jumping medal for the first time since 2002.

Only two of the four jumpers made the second round. Gregor Schlierenzauer, who holds a record number of World Cup victories, was their best performer with a seventh place finish. (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)