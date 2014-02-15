Feb 15 Men's ski jumping individual - large hill first-round results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Total 1 Kamil Stoch (Poland) 143.4 Q 2 Noriaki Kasai (Japan) 140.6 Q 3 Severin Freund (Germany) 140.2 Q 4 Peter Prevc (Slovenia) 134.5 Q 5 Anssi Koivuranta (Finland) 130.9 Q 6 Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland) 130.3 Q 7 Anders Fannemel (Norway) 129.5 Q 8 Daiki Ito (Japan) 128.1 Q 9 Michael Hayboeck (Austria) 127.3 Q 10 Taku Takeuchi (Japan) 126.7 Q 11 Jan Matura (Czech Republic) 125.6 Q 12 Maciej Kot (Poland) 125.4 Q 13 Jernej Damjan (Slovenia) 124.7 Q 14 Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria) 124.6 Q 15 Reruhi Shimizu (Japan) 122.2 Q 16 Jan Ziobro (Poland) 122.1 Q 17 Rune Velta (Norway) 121.9 Q 18 Anders Bardal (Norway) 120.7 Q 19 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada) 120.1 Q 20 Janne Ahonen (Finland) 119.8 Q 21 Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic) 119.1 Q 22 Richard Freitag (Germany) 118.6 Q 23 Jurij Tepes (Slovenia) 118.2 Q 24 Marinus Kraus (Germany) 117.7 Q 25 Dimitry Vassiliev (Russia) 116.8 Q 26 Sebastian Colloredo (Italy) 116.7 Q 27 Jakub Janda (Czech Republic) 115.3 Q 28 Antonin Hajek (Czech Republic) 113.6 Q 29 Simon Ammann (Switzerland) 113.2 Q 30 Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia) 111.3 Q 31 Denis Kornilov (Russia) 109.7 32 Thomas Diethart (Austria) 109.1 33 Olli Muotka (Finland) 108.9 34 Piotr Zyla (Poland) 108.7 35 Nicholas Fairall (U.S.) 108.3 36 Ronan Lamy Chappuis (France) 108.2 37 Robert Kranjec (Slovenia) 108.1 38 Anders Jacobsen (Norway) 107.6 39 Seou Choi (Korea) 106.4 40 Thomas Morgenstern (Austria) 106.3 41 Kaarel Nurmsalu (Estonia) 105.9 42 Trevor Morrice (Canada) 103.4 43 Jarkko Maeaettae (Finland) 101.3 44 Heung-Chul Choi (Korea) 99.0 45 Andreas Wellinger (Germany) 96.6 46 Alexey Romashov (Russia) 93.6 47 Vladimir Zografski (Bulgaria) 89.3 48 Nicholas Alexander (U.S.) 87.0 Anders Johnson (U.S.) DSQ Matthew Rowley (Canada) DSQ Q - Qualified DSQ - Disqualified (Compiled by Maju Samuel)