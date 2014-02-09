UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 9 Men's ski jumping individual - normal hill first-round provisional result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name Total 1 Kamil Stoch (Poland) 142.0 2 Anders Bardal (Norway) 135.8 3 Peter Prevc (Slovenia) 134.8 4 Michael Hayboeck (Austria) 133.4 5 Thomas Diethart (Austria) 132.6 5 Andreas Wank (Germany) 132.6 7 Maciej Kot (Poland) 131.6 8 Noriaki Kasai (Japan) 131.2 9 Jan Ziobro (Poland) 130.6 10 Mikhail Maksimochkin (Russia) 129.6 11 Jernej Damjan (Slovenia) 128.6 12 Jurij Tepes (Slovenia) 127.0 13 Anssi Koivuranta (Finland) 126.1 14 Andreas Wellinger (Germany) 125.8 15 Thomas Morgenstern (Austria) 125.6 16 Simon Ammann (Switzerland) 125.5 17 Jakub Janda (Czech Republic) 125.2 18 Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria) 123.9 18 Jan Matura (Czech Republic) 123.9 20 Anders Fannemel (Norway) 123.7 21 Taku Takeuchi (Japan) 123.1 22 Yuta Watase (Japan) 123.0 23 Rune Velta (Norway) 122.8 24 Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic) 122.5 25 Reruhi Shimizu (Japan) 122.2 26 Richard Freitag (Germany) 121.4 27 Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland) 120.7 28 Anders Jacobsen (Norway) 119.3 29 Janne Ahonen (Finland) 118.9 29 Sebastian Colloredo (Italy) 118.9 31 Dawid Kubacki (Poland) 118.3 32 Jarkko Maeaettae (Finland) 116.9 33 Seou Choi (Korea) 116.2 34 Nicholas Alexander (U.S.) 116 35 Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia) 114.8 36 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada) 114.4 37 Kaarel Nurmsalu (Estonia) 113.3 38 Olli Muotka (Finland) 113.0 39 Dusty Korek (Canada) 111.1 40 Ronan Lamy Chappuis (France) 111.0 41 Hyun-Ki Kim (Korea) 109.2 42 Heung-Chul Choi (Korea) 109.1 43 Alexey Romashov (Russia) 109.0 44 Severin Freund (Germany) 108.9 45 Peter Frenette (U.S.) 107.2 46 Lukas Hlava (Czech Republic) 105.7 47 Anders Johnson (U.S.) 104.2 48 Denis Kornilov (Russia) 103.2 (Compiled by Maju Samuel) )
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.