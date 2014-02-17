INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
Feb 17 Men's team ski jumping final round and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Athletes Round 2 Total points 1 Germany Severin Freund 522.1 1041.1 Marinus Kraus Andreas Wank Andreas Wellinger 2 Austria Thomas Diethart 521.9 1038.4 Michael Hayboeck Thomas Morgenstern Gregor Schlierenzauer 3 Japan Daiki Ito 517.4 1024.9 Noriaki Kasai Reruhi Shimizu Taku Takeuchi 4 Poland Maciej Kot 522.6 1011.8 Kamil Stoch Jan Ziobro Piotr Zyla 5 Slovenia Jernej Damjan 507.4 995.6 Robert Kranjec Peter Prevc Jurij Tepes 6 Norway Anders Bardal 504.7 990.7 Anders Fannemel Anders Jacobsen Rune Velta 7 Czech Republic Antonin Hajek 491.8 967.8 Jakub Janda Roman Koudelka Jan Matura 8 Finland Janne Ahonen 481.3 942.8 Anssi Koivuranta Jarkko Maeaettae Olli Muotka (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead