ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 13 Polish Olympic champion ski jumper Kamil Stoch shrugged off an elbow injury suffered in a fall on the large hill and landed a big training jump on Thursday.

Stoch twisted his left elbow after he landed badly during training for the large hill on Wednesday, raising questions as to whether he would jump in Thursday's Sochi Games practice session.

Stoch seemed to have few problems though and leapt 136 metres, well ahead of Japan's Noriaki Kasai and Switzerland's Simon Ammann, who both recorded 131.5 metres.

Stoch told reporters he would jump in the second round of training later on Thursday.

The men's large hill competition will be held on Saturday. Stoch won the gold in Sunday's normal hill event. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Mark Meadows)