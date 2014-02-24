* Siberian Zubkov dominates second week

* Germans sweep luge but suffer 'catastrophe' in bob

* Canada edges U.S. in women's bobsleigh thriller

By Justin Palmer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 24 Alexander Zubkov made full use of home-ice advantage by steering the twists and turns of the Olympic sliding track faster than anyone else to win both two-man and four-man bobsleigh gold.

If the first week of the sliding events belonged to Germany, who confirmed their status as luge powerhouses by sweeping all four golds, the second belonged to the 39-year-old Russian.

He dominated the two-man with brakeman Alexey Voevoda to win his first Olympic gold, and his meticulous preparation and driving skills were evident again when he completed the double on Sunday to end the Games on a high for the hosts.

"I was fighting with the track. I didn't think about the seconds. I wanted to show my mastery," he said.

"The track conquers me or I conquer the track."

Germany had celebrated sweeping all four golds in luge during the first week of competition but the winter sports power went home without a medal in bobsleigh for the first-time since 1964.

Head coach Christoph Langen described their failure as "the biggest catastrophe that could have happened".

"I haven't managed to set up a competitive team and I take full responsibility for that," he said.

The Sanki track, the longest in the world, was designed with safety as the primary concern following the death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili during a training run at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

With three uphill sections, speeds were noticeably slower here than at lightning-fast Whistler, and there were few spills. The only serious injury was sustained by a track worker who broke both legs after he was hit by a forerunner bobsleigh.

CANADA SNATCH IT

After a procession of predictable outcomes in luge and skeleton, the women's bobsleigh finale produced the first real drama with Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse, the 2010 champions, prevailing by a tenth of a second.

Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams, a former star sprinter who had seemed poised to become the first woman to win gold at both Summer and Winter Games, saw their title hopes evaporate when an error-strewn fourth and final run relegated the pair to silver.

Williams, who won the world 100 metres title in 2005, an Olympic 100 relay silver in 2004 and relay gold at London 2012, still became only the third woman to win a medal in both Olympic seasons.

Briton Lizzy Yarnold continued Britain's fine tradition in women's skeleton, emulating 2010 champion Amy Williams by roaring to gold at her first Games.

"British skeleton are good at it because we find the right athletes, have the right mentality, have the right physical strength and they train them up to understand tracks, learn tracks quickly and become winners," she said after dominating throughout the four slides.

Chief rival Noelle Pikus-Pace was unable to land a blow, although the popular American was thrilled to achieve a silver before promptly announcing her retirement.

RUSSIAN ROCKET

Amid wild cheers, blaring horns, flag waving and chants of 'Rossiya', Tretiakov lived up to his nickname of the "Russian rocket" by winning the men's skeleton.

Tretiakov had too much speed for Latvian Martins Dukurs, who came into the Games as favourite for gold but again had to settle for silver, as he had in 2010.

Germany proved once again that when it comes to luge, they remain in a league of their own.

Felix Loch successfully defended his men's title, becoming the third athlete to win multiple gold medals in this event after compatriot Georg Hackl and Italian Armin Zoeggeler.

Loch trailed Russian veteran Albert Demchenko after the first run but then seized control, twice setting a track record to power to gold.

Demchenko, 42, won a silver at his record seventh Games while twice-champion Zoeggler, 40, secured a record sixth medal in luge by adding a third bronze (1994, 2010, 2014) to his silver (1998) and two golds (2002 and 2006).

Natalie Geisenberger turned the women's singles into a procession but her victory revealed signs of division among the German team.

The Bavarian proved too quick for long-time rival and Vancouver champion Tatjana Huefner who was less than placated by winning silver.

"I think Natalie received more training from the federation. She was the favourite," an icy Huefner dead-panned.

Loch and Geisenberger train under the watchful eye of Hackl and it came as no surprise that his other proteges, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, sauntered to a first doubles gold.

With Germany comfortably winning the debut team relay event, it was left to three-time Olympic champion Hackl to offer his opinion on why German lugers are one step ahead of their rivals.

"The German athletes separate themselves from the competitors due to their strengths and athleticism," he said.

"On a daily basis we work on improving every little detail of the sport." (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)