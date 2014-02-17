ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 The men's Olympic snowboard cross was called off for the day because of heavy fog at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Monday, organisers said.

A statement will be released later on Monday detailing when the event will be rescheduled.

The men's mass start biathlon, already postponed from Sunday, was also called off due to fog and will be held on Tuesday. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)